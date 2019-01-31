LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App

3-min read

Kohli and Dhoni Missed After India's Humiliating Defeat in Fourth ODI as Fans Meme Out Displeasure

Seeing their team's humiliating collapse, Indian fans couldn't help but miss Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni in the playing XI. Kohli has been rested for fourth and fifth ODI and the three T20Is that follow. While Dhoni's sore hamstring kept him away from playing the contest in Hamilton.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:January 31, 2019, 11:33 AM IST
Kohli and Dhoni Missed After India's Humiliating Defeat in Fourth ODI as Fans Meme Out Displeasure
Photo credit: Getty Images
Kohli and Dhoni fans have lost their collective calm and we can understand why.

After completely dominating the Blackcaps in the first three ODIs, the Men in Blue looked out of colour when they came out to play against New Zealand in the fourth ODI at Seddon Park, Hamilton on Thursday.

Kane Williamson's decision to bowl first proved costly for India as Kiwi pacer Trent Boult produced one of the best spells of his bowling career, picking up Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Kedar Jadhav, and Hardik Pandya and finishing with stunning figures 10-4-21-5.

Boult's five-fer and Colin de Grandhomme's tight spell (10-2-26-3) reduced seven Indian batsmen to a single-digit score, and the top scorer for the visitors came in India's number 10 Yuzvendra Chahal who scored 18 (37).

The result?

India were all out for a measly 92 runs in 30.5 overs, registering their lowest ODI total in New Zealand.

Seeing their team's humiliating collapse, Indian fans couldn't help but miss Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni in the playing XI. Kohli has been rested for the fourth and fifth ODI and the three T20Is that follow, while Dhoni's sore hamstring kept him away from playing the contest in Hamilton.















































After facing a couple of early hiccups, New Zealand sealed the match comfortably in the 15th over, winning the fourth ODI by 8 wickets.

