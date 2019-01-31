BY-ELECTION RESULTS 2019
Kohli and Dhoni Missed After India's Humiliating Defeat in Fourth ODI as Fans Meme Out Displeasure
Seeing their team's humiliating collapse, Indian fans couldn't help but miss Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni in the playing XI. Kohli has been rested for fourth and fifth ODI and the three T20Is that follow. While Dhoni's sore hamstring kept him away from playing the contest in Hamilton.
Photo credit: Getty Images
After completely dominating the Blackcaps in the first three ODIs, the Men in Blue looked out of colour when they came out to play against New Zealand in the fourth ODI at Seddon Park, Hamilton on Thursday.
Kane Williamson's decision to bowl first proved costly for India as Kiwi pacer Trent Boult produced one of the best spells of his bowling career, picking up Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Kedar Jadhav, and Hardik Pandya and finishing with stunning figures 10-4-21-5.
Boult's five-fer and Colin de Grandhomme's tight spell (10-2-26-3) reduced seven Indian batsmen to a single-digit score, and the top scorer for the visitors came in India's number 10 Yuzvendra Chahal who scored 18 (37).
The result?
India were all out for a measly 92 runs in 30.5 overs, registering their lowest ODI total in New Zealand.
#NZvIND #4thODI #Indvnz— HIMANSHU (@UnIndian_) January 31, 2019
Meanwhile When Virat opened his T.V pic.twitter.com/qgu5YPPFqz
1. Indian batting— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) January 31, 2019
2. Indian batting without Kohli & Dhoni#NZvInd pic.twitter.com/4ZsTpHln1T
India with and without Virat Kohli.— bet365_aus (@bet365_aus) January 31, 2019
🙃#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/Hka97BQo0l
Pic 1 : Indian batting with Kohli and Dhoni— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) January 31, 2019
Pic 2 : Indian batting without them pic.twitter.com/LuNU2KN1Lh
India's lowest score at the fall of 6th wicket in ODIs:— Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) January 31, 2019
28 vs SL in 2017 (No Kohli)
35 vs NZ in 2019 (No Kohli)*
“Team looks complete without Kohli” pic.twitter.com/yICfIWQSy3— Vinay (@SemperFiUtd) January 31, 2019
This is why you need MS Dhoni in the squad. Finishing matches are great but saving team from collapses is not everyone's cup of Tea.#4thODI #INDvsNZ— Prahalad Yadav (@Prahalad47) January 31, 2019
#4thODI pic.twitter.com/FZQIzrtBiI— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) January 31, 2019
#INDvsNZ 39/6 God must be crazy— Harish Nilange (@Nilangeharish) January 31, 2019
India is badly missing #Dhoni today.He is the only player who can show great strength n resilience in this type of situation.
Get well soon @msdhoni indian team desperately needs you
He is a sun & our team a solar system#4thODI pic.twitter.com/DmX9AXFQHT
#4thODI #NZvIND— $iđđhēsh (@IamSiddhesh89) January 31, 2019
After Today's performance,
BCCI to Virat pic.twitter.com/6T2LNG7K6I
#4thODI #NZvIND— $iđđhēsh (@IamSiddhesh89) January 31, 2019
Indian Batting Today pic.twitter.com/9EVPQPCbQj
#4thODI #NZvIND— $iđđhēsh (@IamSiddhesh89) January 31, 2019
Rohit : I can handle team well than Virat...
Meanwhile Virat : pic.twitter.com/wzaTMX1OL1
Wagon wheel of Indian batsmen#4thODI pic.twitter.com/eUw5435vls— AKSHAY SHARMA (@akshaygoutam7) January 31, 2019
Anybody missing me???— MS DHONI Fan Club (@Beast_G10) January 31, 2019
...
...#4thODI
Trent Boult pic.twitter.com/x4mOrTGS5L
35/6 this is exactly how our class behaved when our lecturer, HOD & Principal where out of college.#4thODI #NZvIND #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/Kuf8Oly4VS— Harshad Chauhan (@Harshad35630652) January 31, 2019
After facing a couple of early hiccups, New Zealand sealed the match comfortably in the 15th over, winning the fourth ODI by 8 wickets.
