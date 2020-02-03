Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

Kohli and Williamson Chilling on the Boundary Rope During T20I Match is Now a Hilarious Meme

Photo of Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson having a candid conversation away from action became the talk of the town as fans rushed to celebrate the unity and 'spirit of cricket'.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:February 3, 2020, 11:02 AM IST
Kohli and Williamson Chilling on the Boundary Rope During T20I Match is Now a Hilarious Meme
Image credits: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP.

The mutual respect that the GOATs Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson have for each other was in full display during the fifth and final T20I contest between India and New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

Perhaps the best description of the two captains being snapped along the boundary ropes during the match came from the sports commentator Gautam Bhimani who wrote: "Never thought I would see a situation where two of the worlds most iconic batsmen (that too from opposite camps) would be sitting outside the boundary laughing, chatting and watching an international game like two wide eyed ball boys! Love it."

While Williamson was ruled out owing to a shoulder injury, Kohli decided to hand the baton to hitman Rohit Sharma in the final contest.

Besides India clinching the series 5-0, the first-ever team to do so in T20I format, the photo of Kohli and Williamson having a candid conversation away from action soon became the talk of the town as fans rushed to celebrate the unity and "spirit of cricket".

Kohli, in a post-match interview, heaped praises on Williamson and asserted that the Kiwi team was in the right hands and leadership of the 29-year-old cricketer.

"Kane is just a great guy. Kane and I have similar mindsets, similar philosophies. It is amazing that despite being from different parts of the world, we have similar thinking and we speak the same language. Despite what the scoreline suggests," Kohli said.

"I feel that New Zealand cricket is in the best hands and he is the right guy to lead this team. He is the perfect, perfect man to lead them. I wish him the best of luck and power to lead this side in the future. They are a side everyone loves to watch and play against," he further added.

But you are here for memes, aren't you? Although cricket fans couldn't get enough of the two captains, they did capture the moment with hilarious memes and commentary. Rishabh Pant, who was accompanying the duo, wasn't spared either.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
