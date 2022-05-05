Kohli Celebrated Hard After Dhoni's Dismissal and Thala Fans Did Not Like That

Virat Kohli was being Virat Kohli when he celebrated the invaluable wicket of MS Dhoni during the run chase of Chennai Super Kings against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Wednesday night’s IPL clash at MCA stadium. When Dhoni walked in CSK needed 52 off 24 balls which soon became 39 from the last two overs. The talismanic leader, however, couldn’t get his side over the line. While Josh Hazlewood

had the last laugh, Kohli was at his characteristic best as he pumped the air and mouthed the famous ‘Ben Stokes’ to send off the CSK skipper.

This Cricket clown abusing Dhoni still some Mahirat Clowns are supporting this disgusting character pic.twitter.com/DX1Cm9k7O3— Bruce Wayne (@Bruce_Wayne_MSD) May 4, 2022

Although it wasn’t something out of the ordinary for the former RCB skipper, Dhoni fans did not take a liking to his celebration, suggesting that Kohli had “disrespected" the veteran cricketer.

kohli expressed his joy shouting bhnch*d after dhoni got out pic.twitter.com/SYBwNzykeE— Arun Lol (@dhaikilokatweet) May 4, 2022

I have never seen Dhoni abuse from behind the stumps when Kohli gets out. He always says 'oh yeah' or does a simplistic celebration. Meanwhile Kohli gives abuses to mothers and sisters . This shows the difference between both.— ` (@FourOverthrows) May 4, 2022

kohli shouting video when dhoni got out needed time for "how can you like this shite " tears — jä. (@jattuu12) May 4, 2022

Dhoni fans taking their frustration out on Kohli's routine celebration is peak Twitter — Shubh Aggarwal (@shubh_chintak) May 4, 2022

Chennai Super Kings fans had an additional reason to be upset as the Yellow Army perished in a 13-run defeat at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore. With this defeat, CSK’s chances of making it to the playoffs of IPL 2022 are paper thin. As for RCB, the crucial 2 points gained on Wednesday keep them in the hunt for the next round.

