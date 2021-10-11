Kohli Deleting Tweet Lauding Dhoni to Add This Proves He is Biggest MS Fanboy 'Ever'

Cricket fans witnessed a vintage Mahendra Singh Dhoni innings on Sunday as the Chennai Super Kings skipper hit 18 off six balls to seal a spot in the IPL final for the ninth time. Dhoni was on strike when CSK needed 12 runs from 5 balls in the last over. He hit consecutive boundaries off Tom Curran and finished off “in style" with two balls remaining. Dhoni’s 6-ball 18 not out that took three-time IPL champions CSK to the final was worth more than the 327 other runs that were scored in the entire Qualifier 1. Needless to say, fans were ecstatic and flooded social media lauding the match-winning innings. Among the fans, was our current India skipper Virat Kohli who took to Twitter and wrote, “Anddddd the king is back the greatest finisher ever in the game. Made me jump Outta my seat once again tonight. @msdhoni."

Anddddd the king is back ❤️the greatest finisher ever in the game. Made me jump Outta my seat once again tonight.@msdhoni— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 10, 2021

We all know that Dhoni and Kohli share a special bond both on and off the field, but the Royal Challengers Bangalore captain proved yesterday that he is MSD’s biggest fanboy. Prior to posting the above tweet, Kohli had made another tweet, which he later deleted. In that tweet, he wrote, “Anddddd the king is back the greatest finisher in the game. Made me jump Outta my seat once again tonight. @msdhoni." While both the tweets look similar, Kohli decided to add the word “ever" in the second tweet to justify Dhoni’s greatness.

Guy deleted his tweet to add “ever". The way a 40 year old Dhoni brings out the inner fanboy of many is just unreal. pic.twitter.com/YU9pIVXWCY— Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) October 10, 2021

While a fan shared screenshots of both the tweets on the micro-blogging platform, several others noticed Kohli’s fanboy moment.

Kohli’s tweet was unexpected. Him adding ‘ever’ to his tweet and indicating that MSD is the greatest finisher ever make the tweet so special.— MSDian™ (@Ashwin_tweetz) October 11, 2021

MSD & Kohli both won hearts last night❤— शगुन अपशगुन (@wannabeaDUCK) October 11, 2021

Kohli’s RCB might have a chance to face CSK in the final if they beat Kolkata Knight Riders in the Eliminator and Delhi Capitals in the second Qualifier.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.