Kohli Disappointed and Gavaskar Joined Trolls to Pass Sexist Comment on Anushka Sharma

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was once again at the receiving end of social media hate and trolling all because her husband and Royal Challengers Bangalore's captain Virat Kohli had a tough day at work against Kings XI Punjab on Thursday.

The skipper dropped two sitters of KL Rahul, the KXIP captain who then went on to scoring a gigantic century (132 off 69 balls), the highest score ever by an Indian batsman in the IPL. As a result, KXIP piled up an enormous total of 206/3.

RCB had a nightmarish start, losing two batters under first two overs and a lot weighed on Kohli's shoulders. Kohli, undoubtedly one of the best in the business when it comes to run-chasing, failed with the bat managing just a run-off five balls before he was caught off a Sheldon Cottrell delivery. RCB's scorecard read 4-3 and there was no recovery from thereon. RCB was bundled out for 109 and KXIP riding on their captain's glorious knock won their maiden IPL 2020 match by a whopping by 97 runs.

But it wasn't all glorious on social media and definitely not for Anushka Sharma. Like always, the sexist trolls of the Internet collectively tried to bully the Bollywood star -- nothing new for Sharma, though, who often gets hate every time Kohli fails. The vile fans also "joked" about Sharma's pregnancy and how the captain wouldn't "deliver" till his wife does.

Seems Virat will not deliver before Anushka#KXIPvsRCB — Akash (@vaderakash) September 24, 2020

Anushka : can we give ipl trophy as a welcome gift to our future child ? Virat : pic.twitter.com/8K4FicGp1e — Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) September 24, 2020

After hearing anushka 's pregnancy Virat just lost his charm pic.twitter.com/iTAOLmKzob — जसप्रित वालीयाँ ⚔ (@jas_waliya) September 25, 2020

It wasn't just limited to fans. Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar, who was seated in the commentary box, criticised Kohli while passing a tasteless remark about Anushka Sharma which infuriated many on social media.

Taking a dig at Kohli's failure with the bat, Gavaskar said: "Inhone lockdown me toh bas Anushka ki gendon ki practice ki hai, (he has only faced Anushka's bowling in lockdown)" referring to the viral video of the couple that had surfaced during the country's coronavirus lockdown. His choice of words was slammed nonetheless.

If he was referring to Anushka bowling to Virat in lockdown or the other and the more controversial way, it is wrong to drag someone's wife in this totally unrelated matter. Moreover, after she's been targeted for many years. #SunilGavaskar #KXIPvsRCB — Vasu Vashisht (@vasu_vashisht12) September 24, 2020

Heard this live and the guy laughed. He has always been in the news for making some really unacceptable remarks "jokingly" while in the commentary box but this isn't okay. Who gave him the right to drag somebody's family into it irrespective of the context he meant it in? https://t.co/4MeFZNOdx4 — m (@Manasa2922x) September 24, 2020

This, however, isn't the first time Sharma has had to face vile comments and hate for her husband's poor performance on the cricket field. The actress has been called several names including "bad luck" and "unlucky" in the past as if her dating or marrying the cricketer had anything to do with his improving or declining cricketing skills.

Fortunately, there was a section of social media who wanted the ugly chapter of sexist trolling to end.

Seeing Anushka trending, first I thought, NCB summons her too. Then understood, in the world's "most uncivilized" country, a wife is trolled if her husband underperforms at work but never ever gets any credit if the hubby darling performs and Delivers.‍♂️pic.twitter.com/oGYWzvC1VE — Arpit Maheshwari (@NuwalArpit) September 24, 2020

More power to Anushka Sharma for tolerating these sexist human beings — Akshay (@Kohlify) September 24, 2020

RCB wins: *not a single person in Anushka's mentions* RCB loses: Let me make Anushka memes or crack jokes on her since it will make me look cool — S | fan account (@brandonfIynn) September 24, 2020

Seriously #Anushka being trended and when you look at it it proves why so Many people in india only consider women as to be the one to be blamed. Seriously your trolling her for virat loosing match.kabhi virat ke success mai ye trend kyu nahi hua — bini bhatt (@Binisha81384302) September 25, 2020

"Shame on those people who have been having a go at Anushka for the longest time and connecting every negative thing to her. Shame on those people calling themselves educated. Shame on blaming and making fun of her when she has no control over what I do with my sport. If anything she has only motivated and given me more positivity," Kohli had addressed and condemned the social media hate against Anushka Sharma a few years ago.

But really, shame on the Indian Internet.