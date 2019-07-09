Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Kohli Dismissing Kane Williamson in 2008 U-19 World Cup Semi-Finals Will Leave You Stumped

The then Under-19 Team India captain Virat Kohli had produced a match-winning performance with bat and ball against Williamson-led New Zealand in 2008 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:July 9, 2019, 2:31 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Kohli Dismissing Kane Williamson in 2008 U-19 World Cup Semi-Finals Will Leave You Stumped
Image by CricketNext / News18.
Loading...

Virat Kohli is known for his aggressive captaincy, batting prowess, and electric presence on the outfield. One thing that fails to make it to his otherwise glorious CV is his inability to deliver with the ball.

Kohli, however, outdid himself when he led the Under-19 Team India in ICC Cricket World Cup, where he managed to uproot the valuable wicket of the then New Zealand captain Kane Williamson in the big semi-final clash in 2008.

Leading the young side, Kohli rose to the occasion against Williamson's men in the semi-final clash with a match-winning performance with the bat and ball (yes, you read that right).

Bowling first, Kohli delivered a tight spell of 7 overs and gave away only 27 runs. He also picked up two vital wickets including foxing Williamson, who was deceived and dismissed by Kohli's wide-ish delivery. Shreevats Goswami, guarding the stumps, did the rest.

The rare video of the rare instance was uploaded by Twitter user @blogcricket_pk on Tuesday, hours ahead of senior teams, headed by the same two captains, meeting once again in a semi-final encounter at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester.

Chasing Kiwi's set target of 205/8, which was later revised to 191, U-19 Team India managed to chase down the score with 3 wickets in hand. Kohli contributed with the bat as well, adding an invaluable 43 to the scoreboard.

Kohli's U-19 Team India eventually went on to winning the World Cup as they beat South Africa in the finals.

But the eerie similarities don't end here.

Not just the captains, but U-19 World Cup semifinal also featured Trent Boult, Tim Southee, and Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja - all three who are very much in the squad this time as well.

Just to make things more interesting, the 2008 match was briefly interrupted by rain showers, which are also expected to dampen the semi-final match between the two teams on Tuesday.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram