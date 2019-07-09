Kohli Dismissing Kane Williamson in 2008 U-19 World Cup Semi-Finals Will Leave You Stumped

Virat Kohli is known for his aggressive captaincy, batting prowess, and electric presence on the outfield. One thing that fails to make it to his otherwise glorious CV is his inability to deliver with the ball.

Kohli, however, outdid himself when he led the Under-19 Team India in ICC Cricket World Cup, where he managed to uproot the valuable wicket of the then New Zealand captain Kane Williamson in the big semi-final clash in 2008.

Leading the young side, Kohli rose to the occasion against Williamson's men in the semi-final clash with a match-winning performance with the bat and ball (yes, you read that right).

Bowling first, Kohli delivered a tight spell of 7 overs and gave away only 27 runs. He also picked up two vital wickets including foxing Williamson, who was deceived and dismissed by Kohli's wide-ish delivery. Shreevats Goswami, guarding the stumps, did the rest.

The rare video of the rare instance was uploaded by Twitter user @blogcricket_pk on Tuesday, hours ahead of senior teams, headed by the same two captains, meeting once again in a semi-final encounter at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester.

Chasing Kiwi's set target of 205/8, which was later revised to 191, U-19 Team India managed to chase down the score with 3 wickets in hand. Kohli contributed with the bat as well, adding an invaluable 43 to the scoreboard.

Kohli's U-19 Team India eventually went on to winning the World Cup as they beat South Africa in the finals.

But the eerie similarities don't end here.

Not just the captains, but U-19 World Cup semifinal also featured Trent Boult, Tim Southee, and Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja - all three who are very much in the squad this time as well.

Just to make things more interesting, the 2008 match was briefly interrupted by rain showers, which are also expected to dampen the semi-final match between the two teams on Tuesday.

