Kohli Roasted With Memes After Rare Duck Against South Africa in Second ODI

Virat Kohli was once again the top trending hashtag on social media website Twitter after the former Indian skipper departed for a rare duck against South Africa in the second ODI being played at the Boland Park in Paarl on Friday. Notably, Kohli, for the first time in his ODI career, perished to a spinner without troubling the scorers. After India captain KL Rahul won the toss and decided to bat first, the visiting side trailing 0-1 in the three-match series had a decent start before Shikhar Dhawan was undone for 29 in the 12th over. In came Kohli whose stay was a brief one as the former skipper drove Keshav Maharaj directly into the hands of Temba Bavuma who pouched an easy one. India’s scorecard went from 63/0 to 63/1 then 64/2 in a span of six deliveries.

14th time in ODIs Kohli has been dismissed for a duck - this is first time a spinner has done. #SAvIND #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/96kQO8xtRg— Shubhankar Mishra (@shubhankrmishra) January 21, 2022

Needless to say, Kohli, who recently stepped down from the Test captaincy, wasn’t spared by social media trolls.

#INDvsSA #ViratKholi Kohli fans waiting for 71st century. Kohli after getting out on Duck : pic.twitter.com/mkLlUgZ0XE — Varad Ralegaonkar (@varadr_tistic) January 21, 2022

Shahid Afridi watching Virat Kohli getting out on a duck: #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/ZC5Lh1o9dn— Vivek Gautam (@Imvivek04) January 21, 2022

There were, however, many who believed that the 33-year-old cricketer, who is considered as GOAT in the ODIs would come back stronger.

Virat last 8 innings in ODI's :112, 46*, 160*, 75, 36, 129*, 51, 0 today. but some Mf's and Chutiya people will overeact on that duck. Must win game Ghosted bro, Just Paytm Game Bro pic.twitter.com/QnxblkoBGA — DON (@JustinOffcl) January 21, 2022

One player can't score 50+ in all matches, some failures too happen. Don't overreact for this Duck pic.twitter.com/4Or7dqHiIV— Haneesh (@Haneesh_virat) January 21, 2022

Virat Kohli out for a duck on an absolute road. He really needs a break from cricket for a while. #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/Dw9WyFEnHz— JamesFinlayson (@LeftEyeSenna) January 21, 2022

It's not the duck that's troubling.Greatest of batsmen have faced it. Virat is no exception. He got a brilliant fifty in the last game anyway. It's the lack of anger on his face, he not cussing himself for playing that shot, not emoting the way he does — that's troubling. — KSR (@KShriniwasRao) January 21, 2022

Fortunately for India, the team led by KL Rahul, saw a solid comeback after the skipper and wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant stitched a partnership of over 100 runs to power India to 179/2 in 31 overs at the time of publishing this.

