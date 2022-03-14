Kohli Fans Breached Security for Selfie at Chinnaswamy Stadium and Everyone Had the Same Joke

Cricket fans breaching security to get up close with Virat Kohli may not be a rare sight but when three persons dashed to the middle of the pitch at M Chinnaswamy Stadium to take a selfie with the former captain, it caught everyone’s attention for the obvious reasons. In fact, one of them actually managed to snap a selfie with Kohli. Yep. The incident happened on the Day 2 of the Pink-ball Test between India and Sri Lanka when three fans entered the field after successfully dodging the security arrangement. The bizarre incident, caught on tape, took place in the sixth over of the Sri Lankan chase of 447 when Kusal Mendis was getting attended by the team physio after being hit by a Mohammed Shami delivery. Sensing an opportunity to see their star player from close, three fans managed to breach the fenced area and ran towards the players.

The running guy pic.twitter.com/5j4BvwGiKZ— Adish Shetty  (@36__NotAllOut) March 13, 2022

Okay, three fans have barged in to click a selfie with Virat Kohli and they got the selfie clicked as well #INDvSL— Prajakta (@18prajakta) March 13, 2022

Lucky Fans selfie with Virat Kohli.Virat Kohli is standing there with a great pose towards camera and also Kohli asked security to not to do anything against those fans. ❤ pic.twitter.com/upy28NIUAB — Diwakar¹⁸ (@diwakarkumar47) March 13, 2022

Was the fan posing with Kohli or was Kohli having a fan-boy moment? Twitter couldn’t help but notice the stark difference in the body language of the fan and the star respectively.

How lucky is Virat Kohli to get a selfie with one of his Bengaluru guy. pic.twitter.com/wDWtBhxAd3— Akshat (@AkshatOM10) March 13, 2022

The way they’re posing looks he didn’t meet Kohli, Kohli met him. https://t.co/5pVRd5KRZs— Sonali (@samtanisonali1) March 13, 2022

Kohli met a fan and asked him for a selfie moment https://t.co/8GCRsbhLb8— anushka (@away_fromglory) March 13, 2022

Looks like kohli comes to meet him—  (@farmanFCB) March 13, 2022

who is posing with whom .— ꪜꪀꪮ⁹⁶.(ॐ).ℝ (@Vino96s) March 13, 2022

Fan Breaks Security Cordon to Take Selfie With Virat Kohli During Hyderabad Test

Back in 2018, a similar incident had happened when an Indian fan hugged Virat Kohli after running into the field during the first day of the second cricket test match between India and the West Indies in Hyderabad.

