1-min read

Kohli Hilariously Trolls Chahal Over His Instagram Post With Kieron Pollard

Chahal was seen with Pollard's bat in hand as the big-hitting West Indian looked on.

News18.com

Updated:December 22, 2019, 11:57 AM IST
Kohli Hilariously Trolls Chahal Over His Instagram Post With Kieron Pollard
Image posted by Yuzvendra Chahal / Instagram.

India skipper Virat Kohli brought out his funny side and had some fun on the social media with teammate Yuzvendra Chahal after the wrist-spinner shared a picture with West Indies captain Kieron Pollard.

Chahal was seen with Pollard's bat in hand as the big-hitting West Indian looked on.

"10 kilo ka bat, 2.5 kilo ka haath !! (bat of 10 kilos in hands which weighs 2.5 kilos)," the caption read.

View this post on Instagram

10 kilo ka bat, 2.5 kilo ka haath !!

A post shared by Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal23) on

To this, Kohli replied: "Abey Teri thigh se badi calf hai uski (His calf is bigger than your thigh)."

Indian cricket fans found the exchange hilarious and came out in numbers to express the same.

troll

troll 1

troll 2

Chahal is yet to feature in the ongoing three-match ODI series with chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav getting the nod ahead of him.

The series is locked at 1-1 with Windies winning the first one and India, returning the favour in the second. The third and deciding tie is on Sunday here.

(With IANS inputs)

