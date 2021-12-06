Kohli 'Instructs' Malfunctioned Spider Cam to Behave, Video Goes Viral on Web

Things may have gone according to the plans laid out by Virat Kohli, coach Rahul Dravid, and the rest of Team India but there was something else that even the hosts that are dominating the second Test against New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium hadn’t anticipated for- a malfunctioning spider cam. Yep. During the fourth innings of the Black Caps who have been given a target of 540 runs to victory, the spider cam came close to the ground and refused to move. Perplexed by this, Indian players took turns to personally meet the cam and poke fun at it. Mohammed Siraj, Bharat, Shreyas Iyer could be seen approaching the cam first then arrived Ravichandran Ashwin who could be seen playing with broadcasting equipment. However, the skipper Kohli decided to join the party and gave the lens a quick knock gesturing it to return to its original place. All of this was captured in videos and photos and later on circulated around social media platforms.

Notably, the minor inconvenience also led to early tea being taken as New Zealand were 13/1 in 4 overs on Day 3.

Spider camera got struck on ground reaction of Virat kohli Kohli : Kya Bhai saab….. pic.twitter.com/Nt61jkfUzu — Shamsi (MSH) (@ShamsiHaidri) December 5, 2021

Kohli talking to the spider cam lol — Anoushka (@_Anoushkaaa) December 5, 2021

kohli just said "kya bhaisaab* to spider cam lolll— vaibhav (@flakyhere) December 5, 2021

have done these 'harkatein' in front of School CCTV.anyone else?#INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/jYWRPTeEP4— SamanHayat (@SAMANHAYAT778) December 5, 2021

By the end of the third day, India managed to scalp five wickets as the Kiwis trailed by 400 runs.

