'Kohli is Leader, Rohit Sharma a Captain': Photo of Virat in Action During 1st ODI Goes Viral

Virat Kohli played the role of a leader during the first ODI against West Indies where he assisted India’s new ODI captain Rohit Sharma with his experience and also guided Sharma through the match that the hosts won by 6 wickets. During the West Indies innings, Kohli was snapped alongside Sharma pointing in directions presumably helping the latter with the fielding placements. Kohli also persuaded Sharma into going upstairs during the 22nd over of the innings when Yuzvendra Chahal got a sharp turn and Shamarh Brooks tried to defend the delivery but ended up edging it to keeper Rishabh Pant. While Pant was unconvinced, Kohli’s quick chat with Sharma was recorded on the stump mic. “Rohit, the ball hit the bat and the bat hit the pad. 100 per cent I heard the sound. I felt this was out,” Kohli was heard as saying.

The on-field umpire Anantha Padmanabhan was forced to change his decision and the DRS resulted in India’s favour. As the star cricketers worked in unison, thereby quashing the rumours of a rift between them, Kohli was applauded further for helping his teammate-turned-captain with his newly-assigned duties.

Notably, Kohli’s recent words were also brought up during the contest to hail the former Indian captain. Kohli had said that one didn’t need to be a captain of a team to be a leader and now that he was not the India skipper, he might contribute more as the side’s batting mainstay.

“Now as a batsman may be you have more things to contribute to the team. You can make the team win more. So take pride in that. You don’t need to be a captain to be a leader. As simple as that," he said.

“I always thought like a captain even when I was a player. I want to make the team win. I have to be my own leader," Kohli further added.

