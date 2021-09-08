'Swachh England Abhiyan': Video of Kohli Picking up Bottle as Root 'Ignores' it Goes Viral

India went 2-1 against England at The Oval on Tuesday after Indian bowlers humbled the hosts, scripting a sensational victory by 157 runs on the final day of the intriguing fourth Test. From Rohit Sharma’s invaluable century to Shardul Thakur’s all-round display to Jasprit Bumrah’s lethal bowling spell, there was a lot to cheer about for fans in the country. But wait there’s more. A video of the Indian skipper is now doing the rounds of YouTube and microblogging site Twitter wherein Kohli can be seen picking up a water bottle while pacing to the dressing room. The same video then shows England captain Joe Root seemingly “ignoring" the bottle and walking past it.

As pointed out by many on the Internet, it’s unclear if the bottle was actually placed near the boundary ropes for players’ consumption or just loitering around there, but the fact that Root did not pick it up was made evident by the uploader “Mohit Gangan" who superimposed the video with text that read: “spot the difference."

Notably, the video also showed Root interacting with the fans while Kohli paced away.

“Spot the Difference !! Two Captains.. India vs England 2021 @ The Oval London #viratkohli #joeroot," read the caption of the YouTube video which has been viewed over 2 million times since India’s emphatic Oval win.

The same video was later reshared on Twitter by a user who mashed up Kohli’s bit from the clip with “Swachh Bharat Abhiyan" song.

How did social media respond?

swachh bharat in england nice— British Vadapav (@imSnorlax248) September 8, 2021

Swacch England Abhiyaan— Tharki Aadmi (@tharki_aadmi) September 7, 2021

Kise nai peene ke liye rakhi hoge, kohli utha le gaya 😡— Mainduck (@duckandlewis) September 8, 2021

“I don’t find a major difference, both were kind, joe root responded to a fan even after losing a match (and usually you aren’t in a good mood after losing one) and showed kindness there, kohli showed kindness toward the earth picking up that bottle, which he could’ve left," commented one on the YouTube video.

“Indians knows the importance of water on Earth and they do respect it,(sic)" wrote another.

“Kholi took a water bottle that fell on the ground. Root pose for his fans to take a Pic. Both are good in defferent ways, (sic)" quipped another.

“There is no difference, Joe was simply in the middle of a discussion, so he overlooked the bottle which is very understandable. There is nothing more to it. Stop being so falsely proud!"

“Doesnt matter u cant judge someone by a 20 sec clip. Social media and dumb people behind this can easily tarnish someone’s image within sec (sic)."

