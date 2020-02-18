Kohli Just 'Invited' the Internet to Meme His Comical Photo and Desi Fans Didn't Disappoint

Not just the cricket field, Indian skipper Virat Kohli's antics offline have earned him a massive following on social media.

Regarded as one of the finest cricketers of our generation, 31-year-old Kohli recently became the first Indian to clock 50 million followers on Instagram.

So it shouldn't come as a surprise that when Kohli, who is currently touring New Zealand with Team India, posted a goofy photo with teammates Prithvi Shaw and Mohammad Shami, it was bound to go viral.

"Naya post Sundar dost," Kohli captioned the now-viral photo across social media platforms.

Naya post Sundar dost pic.twitter.com/2ZQ9R9IeSB — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 16, 2020

The Internet did the rest.

He: Tere bhai ko nahi chadti..

After 4 pegs: pic.twitter.com/PjUnzwZNSv — رومانا (@RomanaRaza) February 16, 2020

allah ke naam pe de de baba pic.twitter.com/WbV5suMSSW — DR. GILL 2.0 (@ikpsgill1) February 16, 2020

pic.twitter.com/LO9CHPAymB — R O H A N (@iam_shimorekato) February 16, 2020

Teacher: pay attention in the class



Backbenchers: pic.twitter.com/VcPkZpn0HJ — Aarohi Tripathy (@aarohi_vns) February 16, 2020

overdose of cough syrup pic.twitter.com/3RXRUwgaGw — Arun LoL (@dhaikilokatweet) February 16, 2020

2 y/o kid:



Me trying to stop him from crying: pic.twitter.com/I8BVxOiJF7 — sir-kid (@ooobhaishab) February 16, 2020

After listening Dus Bahane 2.0 pic.twitter.com/9o5r3976jI — Bruce Wayne (@WaizArd20) February 16, 2020

Scenes from remake of "The Shawshank Redemption" pic.twitter.com/KGpQn23XzV — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) February 16, 2020

Coming back to cricket, after annihilating the Kiwis in T20I series 5-0, Men in Blue suffered a 0-3 whitewash in the ODI series that followed.

The two teams will now meet eat each other for the 2-match Test series starting 21 February at Basin Reserve in Wellington.