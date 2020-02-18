English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Kohli Just 'Invited' the Internet to Meme His Comical Photo and Desi Fans Didn't Disappoint

Image credits: Virat Kohli / Twitter.

'Naya post Sundar dost,' Indian skipper Virat Kohli captioned the now-viral photo across social media platforms.

Anurag Verma
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: February 18, 2020, 4:23 PM IST
Not just the cricket field, Indian skipper Virat Kohli's antics offline have earned him a massive following on social media.

Regarded as one of the finest cricketers of our generation, 31-year-old Kohli recently became the first Indian to clock 50 million followers on Instagram.

So it shouldn't come as a surprise that when Kohli, who is currently touring New Zealand with Team India, posted a goofy photo with teammates Prithvi Shaw and Mohammad Shami, it was bound to go viral.

"Naya post Sundar dost," Kohli captioned the now-viral photo across social media platforms.

The Internet did the rest.

Coming back to cricket, after annihilating the Kiwis in T20I series 5-0, Men in Blue suffered a 0-3 whitewash in the ODI series that followed.

The two teams will now meet eat each other for the 2-match Test series starting 21 February at Basin Reserve in Wellington.

