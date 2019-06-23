Kohli Pleading With Folded Hands to Umpire Over DRS Call is Now a Relatable Meme

Not South Africa, Australia or even Pakistan brought the "true" Kohli out like the nail-biting fixture against Afghanistan did on an exciting day of cricket at Southampton on Saturday.

The 30-year-old skipper was on his heels throughout the game, wearing his characteristic smile on occasions, and the broadcast cameras frequently captured "Ben Stokes" uttered from the mouth of the exuberant player.

Why?

Because Afghan players kept it tight and their spin quartet of Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Rahmat Shah sent the big wigs back to the pavilion without doing much of a damage. Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Vijay Shankar, and Dhoni fell at the hands of the Afghanistan spin attack and India were restricted to 224/8 at the end of 50 overs.

Looking to pick early wickets while defending the modest 225, Kohli trusted his key bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami to deliver.

With 6/0 on the scoreboard, Shami gave a glimmer of hope to Indian fans when he trapped the dangerous Hazratullah Zazai in front of the wickets. The on-field umpire did not raise his finger and this was when Kohli went upstairs and asked for the third umpire's intervention.

(via Hotstar)

The replays that played on the big screen weren't in India's favour too as the Decision Review System showed Shami's ball to Zazai had marginally pitched outside the leg-stump and India lost their important review early on.

Kohli was livid. The Indian captain argued with the umpire for a brief moment over the DRS rule before folding his hands and pleading with the official over the rule.

Unsurprisingly, his range of emotions struck a chord with desi fans on the microblogging site and funny people on Twitter soon turned the animated character into a relatable meme.

Out dede bhai. Afghanistan se haarenge toh bohot beizzati hogi. #IndvAfg pic.twitter.com/ag7cOlNbIQ — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 22, 2019

attitude of a guy whole year vs few days before the exam..#INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/8X3vVnWBi7 — Chirag (@chirag_rachchh) June 22, 2019

Me on the last day or exam vs me on the result day #INDvAFG #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/c7pQxRh8VO — sweety (@piggy_chopps) June 22, 2019

1. Your friend, when he is asking for money2. Your friend, when you ask him to return your money #INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/74jbMg4qQJ — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 22, 2019

Me to Autowalas on a Normal day vs. Rainy day. #INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/0mKQZUs6vB — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) June 22, 2019

*Back benchers to professor*Pic 1 : Normal daysPic 2 : During Exams time#INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/IOQeXprq63 — Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) June 22, 2019

#INDvsAFG" When you accidentally break mom's favorite glass " pic.twitter.com/3tkY2eaCe5 — Tweet Chor 👑 (@Pagal_aurat) June 22, 2019