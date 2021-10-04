Kohli Roasts Punjab Kings Over Old 'Shanti' Tweet and Fans are Here for Drama

Does Virat Kohli even remember months old online dig that came from an IPL franchise’s social media account? Cricket fans are convinced so. It all began in May 2021 during IPL 2021’s first leg when Punjab Kings thrashed Royal Challengers Bangalore by 34 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium. In their now-deleted tweet, Punjab Kings shared a photo of a “dejected" RCB dugout and captioned it by reciting a song from 2002’s Bollywood flick Raaz. “Yahan pe sab shanti shanti hai, (Everything here is really quiet)." Back then, RCB responded to Kings’ tweet in a rather subtle manner.

Because we neither go overboard when we win, nor over analyse a loss. #PlayBold pic.twitter.com/eibFCXIt1s— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 30, 2021

Come the second leg of IPL 2021, RCB is far from quiet and their combined efforts have powered them to the playoffs, with a couple of matches to spare. On Saturday, Royal Challengers Bangalore qualified for the playoffs after fans witnessed Glenn Maxwell’s brilliance with the bat, Yuzvendra Chahal’s crucial wicket-taking overs, and Punjab Kings failing to chase down RCB’s 165, falling short by a mere 6 runs.

After the win, RCB’s Twitter account gave a glimpse of the cheerful dressing room of the winning franchise, where captain Virat Kohli can be heard saying that Q (qualified) does look good along with RCB’s name on the points chart. It’s moments after this, Kohli curiously added: “Bahut Shanti hai aaj, (It’s very quiet in today)."

RCB v PBKS, Dressing Room Chat: Game Day A win that sealed our playoffs berth, courtesy some consistent performances over the last 3 matches. Here’s what happened in the dressing room and the team hotel after the win!#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #RCBvPBKS pic.twitter.com/Ml4K7T3qNt — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 4, 2021

Fans were quick to notice this and threw some shade at Punjab Kings while pulling up their old, now-deleted remark.

Yahan pe sab shanti shanti hai!Rest in peace . Karma is the boomerang…."If you are bad RCB your dad"Happy journey ……..️Tata ️Bay… pic.twitter.com/gH0kPUc52u — Varun H U (@VarunHU2) October 3, 2021

Bahot Shanti hai Aaj!!! The perfect reply to trolls is performance even if the troll is @PunjabKingsIPL admin… https://t.co/SB51mFv6lv pic.twitter.com/dxNhwtrq8M — Rajeesh Nair (@iRajeeshNair) October 4, 2021

Was it an actual response or just a random, out-of-context remark from Kohli?

