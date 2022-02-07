Kohli-Rohit Sharma Celebrate Kieron Pollard's Wicket, Cricket Fans Ask, 'Where's the Rift?'

Rumours of a rift between India’s former captain Virat Kohli and the new skip Rohit Sharma were quashed during the first ODI against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. Returning from a 0-3 ODI defeat to South Africa, India got back to their winning ways in Ahmedabad where the hosts registered a comprehensive win over the visiting West Indies in the first ODI, defeating them by 6 wickets and 22 overs to spare. The highlight of the day for the fans, however, came when Kohli and Rohit Sharma were snapped in a frame celebrating the wicket of West Indian captain Keiron Pollard who fell to Yuzvendra Chahal on the very first ball he faced. Pollard departed for a golden duck as his side was left tottering at 71/5.

Seeing Kohli and Sharma celebrate together sent cricket fans in India into a tizzy.

“Kohli is 10x better than vadapav!”“Chokli isn’t even 1% of Rohit!”Meanwhile Virat and Ro: pic.twitter.com/uZjnHRwB4t— Pant’s Reverse Sweep (@SayedReng) February 6, 2022

Virat Kohli helping Rohit Sharma and in second picture both King Kohli and Hitman Rohit Sharma celebration together. pic.twitter.com/9lahxkbDIJ— CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) February 6, 2022

Celebration of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.But they didn't kiss each other Clear Rift pic.twitter.com/MIQB2EmiMM— HARSHIT (@INVINCIBLE45_) February 6, 2022

Virat and Rohit Celebrating together after Pollard's Wicket Looked like they planned something and that worked out#INDvsWI #ViratKholi #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/vxZhnYrK0H— SaiNath (@SainnathR) February 6, 2022

Meanwhile, responding to the big defeat, Pollard said: “Of course, losing with 22 overs to spare is not ideal. Not being able to bat 50 overs - we’ve got to take stock of that. We got to dig deeper and get better with techniques, again myself included.

“Having said that, not the result we wanted, but credit to the guys turning up. Has been difficult the last couple of days. Getting four wickets there shows if we put some runs we can compete. Toss is a crucial factor. It’s wet out there right now. Tonight it just slid onto the bat. That’s the nature of cricket, we can’t change that," he added.

