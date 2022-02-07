CHANGE LANGUAGE
2-MIN READ

Kohli-Rohit Sharma Celebrate Kieron Pollard's Wicket, Cricket Fans Ask, 'Where's the Rift?'

Rohit Sharma celebrates Kieron Pollard's wicket with Virat Kohli during first India Vs West Indies ODI. (Twitter image / Disney+ Hotstar)

Indian captain Rohit Sharma was quick to celebrate Kieron Pollard's golden duck with Virat Kohli during the first ODI between India and West Indies on Sunday.

Buzz Staff

Rumours of a rift between India’s former captain Virat Kohli and the new skip Rohit Sharma were quashed during the first ODI against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. Returning from a 0-3 ODI defeat to South Africa, India got back to their winning ways in Ahmedabad where the hosts registered a comprehensive win over the visiting West Indies in the first ODI, defeating them by 6 wickets and 22 overs to spare. The highlight of the day for the fans, however, came when Kohli and Rohit Sharma were snapped in a frame celebrating the wicket of West Indian captain Keiron Pollard who fell to Yuzvendra Chahal on the very first ball he faced. Pollard departed for a golden duck as his side was left tottering at 71/5.

Seeing Kohli and Sharma celebrate together sent cricket fans in India into a tizzy.

Meanwhile, responding to the big defeat, Pollard said: “Of course, losing with 22 overs to spare is not ideal. Not being able to bat 50 overs - we’ve got to take stock of that. We got to dig deeper and get better with techniques, again myself included.

“Having said that, not the result we wanted, but credit to the guys turning up. Has been difficult the last couple of days. Getting four wickets there shows if we put some runs we can compete. Toss is a crucial factor. It’s wet out there right now. Tonight it just slid onto the bat. That’s the nature of cricket, we can’t change that," he added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

first published:February 07, 2022, 09:05 IST