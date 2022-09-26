Kohli-Rohit Sharma Had a Wholesome Reaction to India's Win. 'Toxic Fans' Can Go Home

“Why do Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma fans dislike each other so much?” A curious tweet by Australian journalist Chloe Amanda Bailey back in 2020 may have returned vague responses by fans on the bluebird app but the two cricketers and fellow teammates are far from rivals, even besties on and off the field.

This bromance between the two cricketers, who are incredibly passionate about the game, was on full display when India defeated Australia in the third and deciding T20I encounter on Sunday in Hyderabad. Chasing Australia’s target of 187, Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli steadied the wobbly ship of India after both the openers-KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma- were dismissed early on. Yadav (69) along with Kohli (63) put together a dominant partnership of 104 runs that kept India very much in the hunt.

Needing 11 off 6 in Daniel Sams’ over, Kohli went big, brought the equation down to 5 in 5, but departed on the next ball.

Kohli sat beside Rohit Sharma near the dug-out region where the two were literally at the edge of their seats. Fortunately for the two nervous cricketers and a packed stadium, Hardik Pandya beat the short third man to squeeze one for four as fans at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium breathed a sigh of relief.

Kohli and Sharma, on the other hand, celebrated the special win with a hug.

Picture of the day – the winning celebration from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli was wholesome. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/IXHYn8VMxR — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 25, 2022

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, divided by fans united by passion and love towards country and TEAM INDIA 🇮🇳#INDvAUS #SuryakumarYadav #KingKohli #HardikPandya pic.twitter.com/JJEj2XF09N — Anshul Talmale (@TalmaleAnshul) September 25, 2022

Of course, there were memes.

#INDvAUS Pic1 – Virat kohli and rohit sharma's fans on social media Pic2 – Virat kohli and rohit sharma in real life. pic.twitter.com/gBAszV5RIe — Pranjul Sharma (@SharmaaJie) September 25, 2022

Me giving savage replies to teacher My friends from behind: pic.twitter.com/A7yVdpY5eD — rozgar_CA (@Memeswalaladka) September 25, 2022

Whn your Swiggy / Zomato order arrive 5 minutes earlier ☺️☺️ pic.twitter.com/PguBYt6uw5 — Niki (@niki_naughty) September 25, 2022

Munna, Circuit and Jaadu ki Jhappi pic.twitter.com/dB4Hk1bdoU — Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 25, 2022

Rohit Sharma’s bowlers restricted the visitors to 186/7 after making them bat first. Tim David top-scored with a 27-ball 54 while Cameron Green contributed with a 52-run knock off 21 deliveries. For India, Axar Patel returned figures of 3/33 while Harshal, Bhuvneshwar and Chahal picked a wicket apiece.

Yadav played an innings to remember as he decimated the Aussie bowling attack with a brilliant 69 runs off 36 deliveries as he walked back to the dugout to a standing ovation from the adoring audience.

Also Read: IND vs AUS: India Beat Australia in 3rd T20I to Clinch Series

Hardik Pandya replaced Yadav at the crease and played a responsible innings without conceding wickets as Kohli made his way to a memorable 63 under pressure.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here