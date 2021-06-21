CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Kohli, Rohit Sharma's Contrasting Reactions to Bowler in WTC Final Has Fans Picking their 'True Captain'

Hotstar / Twitter screengrab.

Hotstar / Twitter screengrab.

In the now-viral photo are Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma positioned at the slip region, having characteristic, polar opposite reactions to their bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are two beasts of the game. The former is animated, aggressive, and in your face. The latter is calm, collected, and subdued. Despite the contrasting facets in their personalities, the two Indian cricketers perhaps have something in common as the rest of the team: hunger for the win. As the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand has the cricket fans and fraternity hooked, a photo from the marquee event has caught the imagination of many.

In the now-viral photo are Kohli and Sharma positioned at the slip region, having characteristic yet distinct reactions to their bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

In no time, the photo that captured the different reactions of two cricketers spread like wildfire on the microblogging site Twitter. The photo also divided the fans while others settled for memes.

In another, unrelated incident, a photo of Rohit Sharma watching the match from the pavilion through binoculars was turned into memes by the cricket fans.

first published:June 21, 2021, 10:44 IST