Kohli, Rohit Sharma's Contrasting Reactions to Bowler in WTC Final Has Fans Picking their 'True Captain'

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are two beasts of the game. The former is animated, aggressive, and in your face. The latter is calm, collected, and subdued. Despite the contrasting facets in their personalities, the two Indian cricketers perhaps have something in common as the rest of the team: hunger for the win. As the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand has the cricket fans and fraternity hooked, a photo from the marquee event has caught the imagination of many.

In the now-viral photo are Kohli and Sharma positioned at the slip region, having characteristic yet distinct reactions to their bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

In no time, the photo that captured the different reactions of two cricketers spread like wildfire on the microblogging site Twitter. The photo also divided the fans while others settled for memes.

Look at the difference… Kohli blaming his bowler but Real leader Rohit encouraging Bumrah … CAPTAIN WE NEED. #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/bz5smqO1QO— Aryan ⚡ (@Pandey45_) June 20, 2021

The best and the worst captain in a single frame pic.twitter.com/zJWZ9ifgtj— ojas (@Ojasism) June 20, 2021

when the dhol guy from the crowd stops playing #WTC2021 pic.twitter.com/BqOL2U1g7F— BING (@ya_jhakaas) June 20, 2021

Getting 37/100Mom's Reaction Vs. Dad's Reaction pic.twitter.com/teqEOVgxj6— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) June 20, 2021

Kohli: BC wicket le lo yar warna log mujhe hi blame karenge sab ke liye captaincy nahi aati ye woh…Rohit: Oh yeah ! come on come boys … Aise hi dalte raho … pic.twitter.com/rLUelXCt6W — Rajasthani Memer ✍️ (@Meme_Templatss) June 20, 2021

"Jo Dost/leader tumhari galtiyon ko chupakar tumhe aur jyada galtiyan karne ka badhawa de wo kabhi tumhara sachha Dost/Leader nahi ho sakta" Shame on Rohit sharma 👎 pic.twitter.com/rWIumbB02L— Rajasthani Memer ✍️ (@Meme_Templatss) June 20, 2021

Just Look at the difference Kohli blaming his bowler but Real leader Rohit encouraging Bumrah … captain we need 💔#INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/7rXaRWQFgl— Savage 2.0 (@Meme_Canteen) June 20, 2021

In another, unrelated incident, a photo of Rohit Sharma watching the match from the pavilion through binoculars was turned into memes by the cricket fans.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here