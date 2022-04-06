Chahal Running His Former RCB Captain Virat Kohli Out in IPL 2022 Sparks Meme Fest

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore spinner Yuzvendra Chahal produced an exceptional bowling spell at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday night for his new franchise Rajasthan Royals but it was his assistance in Virat Kohli’s run out that won the show. Chasing a stiff target of 170, RCB had a decent start before wickets began to tumble. From 55/1 to 62/4, RCB looked in all sorts of trouble before Shahbaz Ahmed and Dinesh Karthik took on the charge and produced a praiseworthy counterattack. Wicketkeeper batter Karthik remained unbeaten on 44 as he also received great support from Ahmed who scored a brisk 45 and turned out to be the X-factor for RCB as the Faf du Plessis side won the thriller by four wickets and five deliveries to spare.

Chahal’s bowling figure (4-0-15-2) against his former team stood out although it came in a losing cause. But what amused IPL fans the most was that the spinner sent back his former RCB skipper Kohli in an incredible manner. Facing the fourth delivery of the 9th over, David Willey nudged one and Kohli took off for a single. Willey stood his ground and Kohli scrambled back to get to safety. A quick throw from wicketkeeper Sanju Samson and a clean pick-up from Chahal saw Kohli short of his ground as the spinner destroyed the woodwork.

Chahal Vs Kohli?

The interesting contest led to hilarious reactions from IPL viewers on Twitter.

RCB were five down for 87 runs when Karthik and Ahmed took responsibility on their shoulders to revive the chase with a crucial 67-run partnership.

