Kohli Shares What 'Bubble' Does to a Cricketer and Fans Burst it With Memes

Cricketers from around the world are tied down to the bio-bubbles to carry on with the sport as the Covid-19 pandemic has introduced much-needed safety precautions to keep them and their families safe during tours. As they say, the show goes on, many cricketers, however, have prioritised their mental health owing to the fatigue that has come in bulk with the invisible virus, thereby pulling out of tournaments to recharge themselves before returning to the grind. Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Friday gave a literal sense of what the cricketers are facing, albeit with a light-hearted post.

In what appears to be BTS from a commercial (cue green screen) ahead of the much-awaited ICC T20 World Cup, Kohli shared a snapshot of him simply tied to a chair. The skipper wrote: “This is what playing in bubbles feels like."

This is what playing in bubbles feels like. pic.twitter.com/e1rEf0pCEh— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 15, 2021

The post evoked some genuine responses from the fans who talked about never-ending tours and asked the skipper to rest after the World Cup. “Really we need to appreciate our beloved cricketers for playing under this bubble continuously," a response read.

This Virat take on bio bubble is a good insight on the mental challenges professional cricketer go through. https://t.co/68BwO5eDCr— Pushkar Pushp (@ppushp7) October 15, 2021

Deserves a rest man, one last grind come on https://t.co/4CD4DhyOLm— (@kohlisiast) October 15, 2021

The photo, unsurprisingly, was turned into a meme.

Virat kohli captaincy in IPL be like: pic.twitter.com/PcfSTMIBZC— Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) October 15, 2021

Thala trying to bat overseas be like pic.twitter.com/eEUpT7ipKd— Dev. (@Mohali_Monster) October 15, 2021

Me watching excuses of Kohli every year after ipl failure pic.twitter.com/Mj0S9mXfNy— Facts Wing (@ein_scofield) October 15, 2021

When he refuses to watch Jab Harry Met Sejal pic.twitter.com/EOGDYMoulG— Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 15, 2021

Sponsored post for Callaway Ropes https://t.co/rTCnpE0n9c— Tom Carpenter (@Carpo34) October 15, 2021

bet this man is promoting the chair or something https://t.co/7zxbItoPw3— mrs knight 69 #JusticeForSibbers (@joeroothoe) October 15, 2021

Frustrated RCB fans tie up VK, RCB chorne ki baat kar rahe the https://t.co/6KFNC8N8fs— CA Kakul Misra (@KakulMisra) October 15, 2021

Meanwhile, Kohli announced that he would call it quits as India’s T20I skipper after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup in UAE. Kohli stressed the workload management and noted that he wanted to focus on the longer formats of the sport. “Considering my immense workload over the last 8-9 years playing all 3 formats and captaining regularly for last 5-6 years. I have given everything to the Team during my time as T20 Captain and I will continue to do so for the T20 Team as a batsman moving forward."

