Kohli Stepping Down as Royal Challengers Bangalore Captain After IPL 2021 Inspires Memes
2-MIN READ

Kohli Stepping Down as Royal Challengers Bangalore Captain After IPL 2021 Inspires Memes

Virat Kohli to step down as RCB captain after IPL 2021. (RCB / Twitter)

'This will be my last IPL as captain of RCB. I’ll continue to be an RCB player till I play my last IPL game. I thank all the RCB fans for believing in me and supporting me,' RCB captain Virat Kohli said in a video.

Days after announcing his departure from Team India’s T20I captaincy, Virat Kohli has now decided to step down as the captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore, an IPL franchise he’s been leading since 2013, after the conclusion of the 2021 season in UAE. “Hello everyone, the whole RCB family, the amazing fans of Bangalore and to all those who have supported us. I have an announcement to make," Kohli said in a video uploaded on RCB’s official Twitter handle. “I spoke to the management this evening, it was something that was in my mind for a while," Kohli further added. “This will be my last IPL as captain of RCB. I’ll continue to be an RCB player till I play my last IPL game. I thank all the RCB fans for believing in me and supporting me."

The news wasn’t a good one for fans of the 32-year-old cricketer who were left heartbroken. Some others, however, arrived at the scene with memes to make the most of the situation.

“It’s been a great journey of nine years, with moments of joy and frustration, happiness and sadness," Kohli concluded in the video.

first published:September 20, 2021, 09:48 IST