Kohli Stepping Down as Royal Challengers Bangalore Captain After IPL 2021 Inspires Memes

Days after announcing his departure from Team India’s T20I captaincy, Virat Kohli has now decided to step down as the captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore, an IPL franchise he’s been leading since 2013, after the conclusion of the 2021 season in UAE. “Hello everyone, the whole RCB family, the amazing fans of Bangalore and to all those who have supported us. I have an announcement to make," Kohli said in a video uploaded on RCB’s official Twitter handle. “I spoke to the management this evening, it was something that was in my mind for a while," Kohli further added. “This will be my last IPL as captain of RCB. I’ll continue to be an RCB player till I play my last IPL game. I thank all the RCB fans for believing in me and supporting me."

Virat Kohli to step down from RCB captaincy after #IPL2021“This will be my last IPL as captain of RCB. I’ll continue to be an RCB player till I play my last IPL game. I thank all the RCB fans for believing in me and supporting me.”: Virat Kohli#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/QSIdCT8QQM — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 19, 2021

The news wasn’t a good one for fans of the 32-year-old cricketer who were left heartbroken. Some others, however, arrived at the scene with memes to make the most of the situation.

At this rate Kohli will stop being the admin of any Whatsapp Group— Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 19, 2021

RCB fans reaction on Kohli stepping down from captaincy pic.twitter.com/rDAnEx5asU— SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) September 19, 2021

Virat Kohli to RCB captaincy : pic.twitter.com/U5W6xxZygi— शुभम यदुवंशी (@oye__memer) September 19, 2021

Virat Kohli to step down from RCB captaincy after IPL 2021 #ViratKohli #captaincyKohli fan rn : pic.twitter.com/j42IQsGWYp— Dhananjay ⚡ (@_djd47) September 19, 2021

Virat kohli have decided to step down as RCB captain after #IPL2O21 💔 pic.twitter.com/1XXclt7OO5— A$शोक 🇮🇳 (@Ashok_blue_b) September 19, 2021

Virat Kohli fans after hearing that he is quitting RCB captaincy too. — pic.twitter.com/WTPC4t9GRa— THE | Epic Blogger | (@Kush_official_) September 19, 2021

#RCBvKKR match todayVirat Kohli be like : runs he runs banenge pic.twitter.com/rO8sNvxJWA— Ashh (@asshh_____) September 20, 2021

“It’s been a great journey of nine years, with moments of joy and frustration, happiness and sadness," Kohli concluded in the video.

