Kohli Takes a Subtle Dig at Australian Commentators Who Ridiculed Indian Domestic Cricket

- @imVkohli #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/uq2wACoLjQ — #7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 30, 2018

Good to see that Bumrah credits his bowling in first class cricket for his success — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 30, 2018

Isa Guha : What do you put this success down to?



India's captain, Virat Kohli, and Man of the Match Jasprit Bumrah both credited the first-class structure in India following their win over Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.#AUSvIND — Just Cricket 🏏 (@BatBallStumps) December 30, 2018

Finally Indians replied to sh*t head Kerry O'Keefe:



Jasprit Bumrah: We bowl a lot in Ranji Trophy & it pays off.



Virat Kohli: Our first class cricket is amazing.#INDvAUS #AUSvIND — Principle Patel (@PatelSiddhant_) December 30, 2018

It might just be me, but it's pretty uncool to ridicule the FC comp of another country while using dubious stereotypes for a cheap laugh... — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) December 26, 2018