2-MIN READ

Kohli Tried to Troll Pujara With a Throwback Picture But Kevin Pietersen Stole the Show

Image credits: Virat Kohli | Fox.

Late on Tuesday, Kohli took to his Instagram account and tried to pull his teammate Cheteshwar Pujara's legs with a snapshot from an old Test match.

Anurag Verma
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 6, 2020, 9:09 AM IST
Coronavirus pandemic may have pushed cricketing activities ahead for an indefinite period of time but that hasn't dampened the spirits of cricketers across the world.

Ashleigh Gardner has taken up painting. Aaron Finch is dancing away on TikTok. David Warner is shaking a leg to 'Sheila ki Jawani' with his daughters. Chahal is shooting hilarious TikTok videos with his family and for Indian skipper Virat Kohli, a perfect throwback pic is his way of beating the lockdown blues.

Late on Tuesday, Kohli took to his Instagram account and tried to pull his teammate Cheteshwar Pujara's legs with a snapshot from an old Test match.

"First session after lockdown be like @cheteshwar_pujara I hope you will go for the ball pujji," Kohli captioned his Insta post in which the captain could be seen pulling off a one-handed blinder as Pujara watches him from the first slip.

Pujara, taking the banter sportingly, responded to his captain obediently and commented, "Yes captain, and I shall catch it with both hands @virat.kohli," Pujara replied.

pujara

But then former English all-rounder Kevin Pietersen joined the party and stole the show. Calling it "fake news", Pietersen wrote, #FakeNews. You couldn't catch a cold in winter!" - a pun and banter around Indian players who were not "used to" biting cold conditions.

kp

In case you need a refresher, it needed something special to dismiss Aussie batsman Peter Handscomb, who had edged one of Ishant Sharma's deliveries hard into the slip cordon during second Test's first day at Perth back in 2018. That's when Virat Kohli came to the rescue.

Sharma bowled one short and Handscomb, unable to resist, cut it hard to the second slip. Kohli, who was stationed there produced a one-handed screamer, stretching full to his right, completing a clean catch in the end.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Kohli pledged support in the fight against fake forwards on social media, saying the nation needs to play together to win this battle.

"All of you support us with such fervour when we play for the nation. But now the nation needs you, me, all of us to play for it. Will you do your bit?" Kohli said in a tweet on his handle with the hashtag #MatKarForward.

