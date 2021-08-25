Kohli's Failure With the Bat Has Unleashed Brutal Memes on the Internet

Returning from an exceptional Test win at the Lord’s, Team India were torn apart by English bowlers on Day 1 of the Third Test in Leeds on Wednesday. Visting captain Virat Kohli, who won the toss, opted to bat first before the entire unit was bundled out in a blink of an eye, registering a paltry 78 on the scoreboard. With only two Indian batters touching the double-digit mark, there was bound to be online chatter and social media trolling. However, it was captain Kohli who was in the eye of the storm as he fell for just seven to James Anderson. With this dismissal, it’s also 50 innings since Kohli made an international century.

The viewers minced no words and memes followed next on microblogging site Twitter slamming the star cricketer.

Who is the better Batsman ?Rt for Guran Like for Kohli pic.twitter.com/Md4tmnad2y— Delhi Se Hoon BC (@delhichatter) August 25, 2021

Virat Kohli trying not to knick the ball outside off stump #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/lE6INmssg1— Anil Alpula (@anilalpula) August 25, 2021

#INDvENG Fans: hope they will comeback in form kohli & pujara: pic.twitter.com/fJtp7G25Qk — Arunwal (@Fakchod) August 25, 2021

#ENGvIND #LeedsTest Kohli Bhai realising that Shami has scored more runs than him in the series and both Bumrah and Shami have scored at a better average pic.twitter.com/HXPMTB6DKW— Chakraborty T@m@l (@tamal0602) August 25, 2021

Kohli on the screen after score 7 run 😂😂 keep going! #Kohli pic.twitter.com/a3Bejxcjeb— ༄ᴹʳ.᭄༒SHUBHAM༒࿐ (@Shubhamraaz000) August 25, 2021

India's best batsman right now is looking bemused. By the way, Virat Kohli is also looking concerned.. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/74nOGvgQdw— रोहित कुमार 🇮🇳 (@DrRohitkumar100) August 25, 2021

Kohli trying to hold his cover drive shot.#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/UDLHEInRBi— ShaCasm 🇮🇳 (@MehdiShadan) August 25, 2021

Meanwhile Virat Kohli Fans in search of his 71st century.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/q9lMXLil8j— Deepak Kumar (@DeepakkumarPro) August 25, 2021

Kohli had the mic for longer duration than he had the bat. pic.twitter.com/pjwxV2GnR8— 71st woke trash (@hawashmi) August 25, 2021

Meanwhile, the England openers have already taken the crease and look to take a lead before the end of Day 1.

You can catch all the live action here.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here