2-MIN READ

Kohli's Failure With the Bat Has Unleashed Brutal Memes on the Internet

Indian captain Virat Kohli trolled after another failure with the bat. (Twitter screengrab)

Virat Kohli faced the brunt of angered Indians fans who witnessed the captain fail again with the bat, this time during the Third Test against England's James Anderson in Leeds on Wednesday.

Returning from an exceptional Test win at the Lord’s, Team India were torn apart by English bowlers on Day 1 of the Third Test in Leeds on Wednesday. Visting captain Virat Kohli, who won the toss, opted to bat first before the entire unit was bundled out in a blink of an eye, registering a paltry 78 on the scoreboard. With only two Indian batters touching the double-digit mark, there was bound to be online chatter and social media trolling. However, it was captain Kohli who was in the eye of the storm as he fell for just seven to James Anderson. With this dismissal, it’s also 50 innings since Kohli made an international century.

The viewers minced no words and memes followed next on microblogging site Twitter slamming the star cricketer.

Meanwhile, the England openers have already taken the crease and look to take a lead before the end of Day 1.

first published:August 25, 2021, 20:12 IST