Virat Kohli’s recent Instagram post mentions Lovely Professional University and Indian Olympians in a single sentence and fans are finding it difficult to comprehend it. If you are someone who doesn’t follow cricket, Kohli lists among the top tier of athletes in India. Kohli’s prowess with the bat and hunger for runs has made the India Team captain one of the most popular faces in the country. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the brands constantly battle it out to associate with the successful cricketer to sell their products. Remember when Puma signed Kohli for a whopping 110-crore deal in 2017? While seeing Kohli in advertisements has become a thing for his regular fans, the cricketer’s recent “promotional" post on Instagram has stuck out like a sore thumb for many on social media.

“What a record 10% of Indian Olympians are from Lovely Professional University. I hope LPU will send students to the Indian Cricket team also!" the post by Kohli read.

Kohli’s post also gave a shoutout to the Olympians (from LPU) including Manpreet Singh, Neeraj Chopra, Nishad Kumar, Amoj Jacob, Mandeep Singh, Bajrang Punia, Varun Kumar among others.

“I assumed that this was posted by a meme page," was among the top comments on Kohli’s post. As many found it difficult to wrap their heads around Kohli’s seemingly promotional post, others pointed out the fact that the post missed the mention of “paid partnership" while being shared on the video-photo sharing platform.

Meanwhile, cricket fans were in for a treat when they watched young Ishan Kishan representing Team India under the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan.

While Kohli was far away from the action for the upcoming Test series against England, the Kohli “lookalike" Kishan did manage to catch the fancy of social media users.

And in not-so-good news, the second T20 International between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo on Tuesday was postponed by a day after the visiting all-rounder Krunal Pandya tested positive for COVID-19, forcing him out of the series with seven days of isolation.

