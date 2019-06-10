Kohli's Heartfelt Gesture to Crowd Booing Steve Smith Has United Indian and Aussie Fans Online

As strange as it may sound, Aussie and Indian fans were on the same page during their World Cup clash on Sunday after Virat Kohli's unique yet classy gesture to the crowd that won him equal praises from both the cricketing nations.

Steve Smith and David Warner haven't had the rosiest of receptions from the English crowd ever since their return in the green and golden uniform. The duo has been subjected to constant boos and taunts from the fans in attendance in all their World Cup outings so far as they returned to the side after serving a 12-month ban for their involvement in the ball-tampering scandal last year.

This, however, was against the liking of the Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who on several occasions, gestured to the Indian crowd to stop booing Steve Smith and cheer for him instead.

"I think what's happened has happened long back. The guy is back, trying to play well for his side. Even in the IPL I saw him, it's not good to see a guy feel down. You don't want to see someone feel the heat every time he plays. Just because there are so many Indian fans here, I don't want them to set a bad example. He didn't do anything to be booed in my opinion. I felt for him and told him sorry on behalf of the crowd. In my opinion that's not acceptable," Kohli said in the post-match presentation.

Kohli's classy gesture didn't go unnoticed at the Oval and social media and despite the two teams being the long-time arch rivals, fans from both the nations united to celebrate the good cause.

"Great gesture and sportsmanship from Kohli, asks Indian fans who were booing Steve Smith at the boundary to applaud and buck him up. Good lad," wrote a Twitter user.

Despite their differences, Aussie fans were quick to salute Indian skipper's sportsmanship - one they hadn't witnessed before.

"Brilliant from the Indian captain. He has matured so much in the past three or four years. He has always been a great cricketer, and now he is a great cricket ambassador. Much respect, and thank you," wrote one commenter on Cricket Australia's Facebook page.

"As they say you mark a champion not by his words but by his actions. And today we witnessed a true champion with his actions & with his words! Well done VK your class showed when you were here over the summer & its continuing. I am an Aussie thru & thru, this is what cricket needed in the world & in Australia. I would love to see the aussie emulate the same sportsmanship like VK showed. Good luck to the Indian cricket team,(sic)" wrote another.

"Mr Kohli. As an avid senior fan of Australia I can not bring to words the joy I had in watching your magnificent act of sportsmanship last night. You are an absolute champion," chimed in third.

