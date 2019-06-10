Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
4-min read

Kohli's Heartfelt Gesture to Crowd Booing Steve Smith Has United Indian and Aussie Fans Online

Kohli was unimpressed after Indian crowds at The Oval kept booing Australian cricketer Steve Smith. This was when he stepped in and decided to do something about it.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:June 10, 2019, 9:49 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Kohli's Heartfelt Gesture to Crowd Booing Steve Smith Has United Indian and Aussie Fans Online
Screenshot from Twitter / Hotstar.
Loading...

As strange as it may sound, Aussie and Indian fans were on the same page during their World Cup clash on Sunday after Virat Kohli's unique yet classy gesture to the crowd that won him equal praises from both the cricketing nations.

Steve Smith and David Warner haven't had the rosiest of receptions from the English crowd ever since their return in the green and golden uniform. The duo has been subjected to constant boos and taunts from the fans in attendance in all their World Cup outings so far as they returned to the side after serving a 12-month ban for their involvement in the ball-tampering scandal last year.

This, however, was against the liking of the Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who on several occasions, gestured to the Indian crowd to stop booing Steve Smith and cheer for him instead.

"I think what's happened has happened long back. The guy is back, trying to play well for his side. Even in the IPL I saw him, it's not good to see a guy feel down. You don't want to see someone feel the heat every time he plays. Just because there are so many Indian fans here, I don't want them to set a bad example. He didn't do anything to be booed in my opinion. I felt for him and told him sorry on behalf of the crowd. In my opinion that's not acceptable," Kohli said in the post-match presentation.

Kohli's classy gesture didn't go unnoticed at the Oval and social media and despite the two teams being the long-time arch rivals, fans from both the nations united to celebrate the good cause.

"Great gesture and sportsmanship from Kohli, asks Indian fans who were booing Steve Smith at the boundary to applaud and buck him up. Good lad," wrote a Twitter user.

Despite their differences, Aussie fans were quick to salute Indian skipper's sportsmanship - one they hadn't witnessed before.

"Brilliant from the Indian captain. He has matured so much in the past three or four years. He has always been a great cricketer, and now he is a great cricket ambassador. Much respect, and thank you," wrote one commenter on Cricket Australia's Facebook page.

"As they say you mark a champion not by his words but by his actions. And today we witnessed a true champion with his actions & with his words! Well done VK your class showed when you were here over the summer & its continuing. I am an Aussie thru & thru, this is what cricket needed in the world & in Australia. I would love to see the aussie emulate the same sportsmanship like VK showed. Good luck to the Indian cricket team,(sic)" wrote another.

"Mr Kohli. As an avid senior fan of Australia I can not bring to words the joy I had in watching your magnificent act of sportsmanship last night. You are an absolute champion," chimed in third.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram