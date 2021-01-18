Kohli's New Twitter Bio About Anushka Sharma and Their Newborn Daughter is Making Fans 'Proud'

Ever since the birth of their first child, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli have kept their personal lives under the wraps, away from the world. The couple, who was showered with blessings when they broke the news on January 11, later reached out to paparazzi to not click photograph their newborn daughter.

Kohli, who has been away from cricket and currently on paternity leave, however, is over the moon and understandably so with the new and happy development in his life.

Expressing what this new phase in his life means to him, the celebrated cricketer recently made a tweak his Twitter bio.

Keeping it short and concise, Kohli's new and updated bio read: "A proud husband and father (with a heart emoji)."

Twitter users and Kohli fans soon caught the whiff of cricketer's new bio and took to the platform to share the update with cricket lovers.

Earlier, the couple had written a note to the paparazzi fraternity in Mumbai, urging them to respect their daughter’s privacy. Expressing their gratitude, Sharma and Kohli said they are thankful for all the love being showered on them.

"As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support," the couple said in the statement. They further assured paparazzi they will share the "content" at the right time.

"While, we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same," they said. Sharma and Kohli, both 32, recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary.