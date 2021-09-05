Kohli's Reaction to Rohit Sharma's Glorious Century is a Meme Kohli Would Approve

Indian skipper Virat Kohli was on his feet and all pumped up in the Oval balcony when his teammate and opener Rohit Sharma ended the long wait and smashed his maiden overseas Test century against England in the Fourth Test on Saturday. Sharma, who was batting handsomely at 94, went big against Moeen Ali with a maximum over the long-on region to bring up his eight hundred in the Tests. Photos and videos of Sharma embraced by his partner Cheteteshwar Pujara began circulating online where a smiling Hitman with a raised bat could be seen on the big screen.

However, the opener wasn’t the only one overjoyed with the batting display. Kohli’s ecstatic reaction away from the 22 yards was something that got the Internet talking almost instantly. Soon enough, there were memes around Kohli’s most Kohli celebration to his teammate’s incredible feat.

my homies achieving me cheering themgreat things in life pic.twitter.com/HLNvjsPWxi— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiiParindey) September 4, 2021

Virat Kohli when KL Rahul survived the DRS and Virat when Rohit scored the century. A perfect team man and captain, Virat. pic.twitter.com/DhYQ2BfNca— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 4, 2021

Love this bond of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Heart and Soul of Indian Cricket. pic.twitter.com/roKPw9epIm— R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) September 4, 2021

When your best friend finally gets laid. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/sMKsWsmU3r— Rajabets India (@smileandraja) September 4, 2021

Meanwhile, at stumps, India were 270 for 3 with Virat Kohli (22) and Ravindra Jadeja (9) at the crease. Pujara and Rohit had made a 153-run stand for the second wicket but both fell to Ollie Robinson in the first over with the second new ball to allow England to crawl back into the game. However, Kohli and Jadeja ensured there would be no further damage before stumps was called early due to bad light.

You can click here to tune in to the fourth day’s action on Sunday here. The proceedings begin at 15:30 IST.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here