2-min read

Kohli's Reaction to Vijay Shankar Picking Wicket on His First World Cup Ball is Truly Priceless

Kohli had turned to Vijay Shankar to deliver after India lost their key bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar to injury against Pakistan on Sunday.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:June 17, 2019, 12:13 PM IST
Kohli's Reaction to Vijay Shankar Picking Wicket on His First World Cup Ball is Truly Priceless
Screenshot from Twitter / Hotstar.
It was a dream start for Vijay Shankar when he came out to ball against Pakistan at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester on Sunday.

After having lost their key bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar to injury, Indian skipper Virat Kohli turned to Vijay Shankar to take on the job and complete the remaining two balls of the fifth over.

What happened next was a moment that Shankar would probably remember for ages.

On his big World Cup debut against the arch-rivals Pakistan, Shankar trapped Imam-ul-Haq bang in front of the wickets, giving India the first breakthrough and most importantly picking up a wicket on his first-ever ball at the biggest stage of cricket.

"I was so blank, because I wasn't expecting it at that time. I think that also helped me at that time," Vijay explained after India's victory. "It was swinging a bit for me so I just thought I should hit the right areas. Getting a wicket off your first ball is always special for any cricketer.

"It is a very satisfying match for me. Playing against Pakistan, making a World Cup debut against Pakistan is a great thing for me," he further added.

The decision to hand Shankar the ball was a successful one and it was Virat Kohli's amusing reaction to the dismissal that made the young cricketer's special moment even more memorable.

Rest of Twitter didn't disappoint as well.

Rohit Sharma's glorious ton and Kohli's stylish half-century helped India put up a big score of 336/5 on the board.

Pakistan, in their response, were cruising at 117-1 after 21 overs before double strikes from Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya reduced them to 129-5. The match was halted owing to showers and with the D/L method brought into play, the revised total pulled Pakistan further away from victory, needing 136 from 5 overs.

India won the hotly anticipated game against Pakistan rather comfortably by 89 runs.

