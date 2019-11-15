Kohli's Response to Mayank Agarwal Smashing Double Ton Against Bangladesh is Everything

What a season Mayank Agarwal is having!

Mayank Agarwal notched up his second Test double hundred in a little more than a months' time to underline his credential as an opener in the five-day format, on Day 2 in the first Test against Bangladesh here on Friday.

Agarwal, who was dropped on 32 by Imrul Kayes off Abu Jyaed late on the first day, hit Mehidy Hasan for a massive six over wide long-on to reach the milestone and raised his bat in celebration towards the dressing room where skipper Virat Kohli rose to his feet in adulation.

The 28-year old Karnataka batsman is the second-highest run-getter in Tests this year and is behind Australia's Steve Smith who has 774 runs from seven innings.

The Indian opener took 304 balls to cross the double hundred mark and his innings was laced with 25 fours and five sixes. It was fitting that Agarwal got to his double ton off Mehidy whom he took a liking to and scored most runs off.

But before touching the 200 mark, captain Kohli, from the dressing room, gestured to Agarwal to go for a double ton as the opener brought up his 150.

And once Agarwal crossed 200, a visibly animated Kohli showed three fingers, gesturing the opener to go for the kill with a triple century.

VIRAT signals Mayank to go for 300 pic.twitter.com/6UsDiokjrP — NISHANT BARAI (@maibhiengineer_) November 15, 2019

While fans loved the captain's involvement, they also lauded Agarwal for his class performance and dominant batting.

Mayank Agarwal signaled to Virat Kohli that he scored a double century as per his wish. Virat Kohli then signaled to Mayank that he wants a triple century from him now. Typical Sales Manager/ Sales exec relationship! #INDvBAN #INDvsBAN — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) November 15, 2019

Kohli and Mayank Agarwal's sign language talk from the field to pavilion is the most rejoicing sight to watch.#INDvBAN — Tanish Chachra (@ChachraTanish) November 15, 2019

Is Mayank Agarwal following Virat Kohli's gesture ? #AskStar — @sudipsome07.in (@sudipsome07) November 15, 2019

Wow!Outstanding from Mayank Agarwal.Got his 200 with a six.👏👏👏India are 365-4 and lead by 215 runs.#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/9fnhapFRSM — Akki (@Akki8115) November 15, 2019

#MayankAgarwal :- I am better opener than Rohit in tests#Kohli :- Nah you are 2 times better opener than Rohit pic.twitter.com/qzP7lGEjeF — Sai (@sairammurthy6) November 15, 2019

Quickest right handed batsman to score 2 test double tons:Mayank Agarwal - 12 innings.Don Bradman - 13 innings.Lawrence Rowe - 14 innings.Wally Hammond - 16 innings.Agarwal breaks the record 89 year old record of Don Bradman for the quickest 2 test centuries as RH batsman. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 15, 2019

Double hundred with a six, second in his career. Kohli asked for this, he accepted the challenge & scored what the captain ordered. Well played Mayank Agarwal. — Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) November 15, 2019

Unfortunately for the Indian camp, Agarwal's heroics came to an end when he was dismissed by Mehidy Hasan at 243. He smashed 28 boundaries and 8 maximums in his glorious outing.

Earlier, Agarwal had scored 215 on October 2 in Visakhapatnam against South Africa. He followed it up with a 108 in Pune against the same opposition.

(With IANS inputs)

