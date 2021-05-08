This Kolhapur Driver is Ferrying Thousands of Covid-19 Patients for Free in His 'Auto Ambulance'

The second wave of COVID-19 has disrupted the lives of millions and created an unimaginable crisis in the country. The medical infrastructure has been overburdened with the daily number of rising case and we come across stories of shortage of oxygen, hospital beds and ambulance. While everything has looked gloomy during this crisis, we also came across heartwarming stories of people coming forward to help each other.

In another story of a selfless act during the coronavirus pandemic, an auto driver in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur has been working day and night to ferry COVID-19 patients to hospitals. According to thenationalnew.com , auto driver Jitendra Shinde has ferried over 1000 patients with COVID-19 symptoms to hospital.

He started doing this service in March last year after the nationwide lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shinde got an SOS call from a labourer whose oxygen levels had fallen below 90. Shinde drove the labourer to Kolhapur’s CPR Hospital.

Shinde says that if everybody treats COVID-19 patients like a pariah, how will they reach hospitals? He added when he wears the PPE kit, no one comes close to him assuming that he could be a COVID-19 patient. At a time when we read reports about ambulances charging an enormous amount of money for even small distances, Shinde ferries these patients for free. He has spent over Rs 150000 to help people and another Rs 5000 to buy PPE kits, all from his own pocket.

Shinde explains that the motivation to help these patients comes from his childhood when he didn’t even get a chance to say ‘goodbye’ to his ailing parents. Every time he helps any of these patients, Shinde feels that he is helping his parents.

In a time when everything appears to be falling apart because of the pandemic, acts of humanity by people like Shinde reinstalls our faith in the fact that we will overcome this deadly virus by helping each other.

