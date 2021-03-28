Kolkata Bride Breaks Tradition, Takes Steering to drive Husband to Sasural

The video of the same has been creating quite a buzz online. In the video one can hear the father-in-law asking Sneha to raise the level of the seat slightly, to which Saugat asks him to chill as Sneha “will manage it quite easy".
Sharing the video on Instagram, Sneha said, “This really was fun!"
Talking to Times Now, Sneha said that the plan to drive her husband to his home was decided one month before. However, she had forgotten it by the time of her wedding. “I had asked my husband a month before. He told me, ‘Ya… It will be amazing’," she said.
When the moment came and she sat in the car’s passenger seat, it was her husband who reminded her of their plan. And there she went.
Talking about it more, Sneha said that more than the lehenga and the heels, she was a little sceptical about the car’s bonnet which was all decorated with flowers. However, she said how it has always been her to drive her husband around because he rarely knows how to drive!
“He once drove me and I was scared about my life," Sneha joked.
The couple even recalled that on their first date, it was Sneha who had dropped him home in a car. So she’s pretty much used to this!