Kolkata Bride Puts 'Sindoor' on Groom in Novel Wedding Without 'Kanyadaan'

A video of a couple from Kolkata went viral on social media after they did a novel thing at their wedding. The new bride’s sweet gesture towards her husband set her apart from others. The bride, Shalini Sen, shared a video where she can be seen putting vermilion on the forehead of her husband with a warm smile on her face. The newlyweds’ gesture is similar to what happened at the recent wedding of Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa. Rajkummar himself asked Patralekhaa to put vermillion on his forehead. In a video shared on Rajkummar’s official Instagram handle, the actor can be heard saying, “Tu bhi laga de". Shalini and Ankan tied the knot on December 2.

Shalini’s sister Krittika shared some photos and videos of their wedding day on Facebook. According to Krittika, her sister Shalini’s wedding was conducted by a group of female priests. Not only this, the concept of ‘Kanyadan’ was also consciously omitted from the marriage ceremony. The ceremony is thus being lauded as an ideal modern wedding.

A video shared with several photos shows Shalini smiling and wearing vermilion on her forehead. It has been viewed more than 2 million times and has received some pretty nice comments. Netizens have showered their blessings and congratulated the couple, with some people appreciating them for breaking stereotypes.

By breaking into the traditional male bastions, we have seen earlier in Kolkata a motley group of women make a loud case for gender equality during Durga Puja. Female priests are rare and not the norm in India, but at 66 Pally Durga Puja, four female priests deviated from centuries-old customs, making this Durga Puja in Kolkata historic. All the ceremonies to honour the Goddess Maha Shakti were carried out by Nandini Bhowmick, Ruma Roy, Seymanti Banerjee, and Poulomi Chakroborty.

Many may have heard of the female priest. But have you ever heard of a woman arranging a wedding or chanting a marriage mantra? A female priest, Tanushree Chakraborty, tied a couple in the nuptial knot together in Siliguri recently. Bhabatosh Pal, the father of the bride Tanima Pal, said he adopted this special idea mainly to erase the conventional social message and thoughts of the old days. He decided that to erase the age-old preconceived ideas, Tanushree devi would be the one to conduct his daughter’s wedding rituals. Before the couple sat on the wedding dais, Tanushree said, “I got encouragement from him to do this. I will go ahead with his blessing."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.