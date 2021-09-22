Kolkata Cop Gives Shelter to Stray Dogs in Rainfall, Viral Photo Wins Internet

On September 20, Kolkata recorded more than 100 mm rain at different places in the city from 1 am to 7 am. Owing to the incessant rainfall, many important thoroughfares and a couple of low-lying areas were submerged under knee-deep water. The torrential rain hampered the first working day of the week, throwing normal life out of gear. When the downpour took place, people rushed here and there looking for shelters. However, a moving image shared by the official Twitter handle of Kolkata Police suggests that not only humans, animals too need shelter in such situations.

The image featured a traffic police officer standing with an open umbrella during heavy rainfall in the city. But what caught people’s attention were a couple of stray dogs, who found their shelter under the policeman’s umbrella. Due to the rainfall, waterlogging also occurred in several areas. Therefore, the traffic police inspector was busy managing the traffic. The dogs quietly gave him company by keeping a watch on vehicles passing by. The incident took place at a busy crossing in Kolkata. Identifying the policeman as Constable Tarun Kumar Mandal of East Traffic Guard, the Kolkata Police called it the “moment of the day.” They added a hashtag – WeCareWeDare.

Moment of the Day!Constable Tarun Kumar Mandal of East Traffic Guard, near the 7 point crossing at Park Circus. #WeCareWeDare pic.twitter.com/pnUGYIRKkA — Kolkata Police (@KolkataPolice) September 18, 2021

Netizens too approved the picture and termed it “cute.” One of the Twitter users wrote, “So adorable and my sincere regards to him”, while another said, “Thank you Sir for helping homeless.”

So adorable and my sincere regards to him.— A K (@AK48989340) September 18, 2021

THE CUTEST🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺— NAINA (@Naina_2728) September 19, 2021

Lot of love 🥰 and 🙌— Gourab Kumar Shil (@GourabKumarShi1) September 18, 2021

Thank you Sir for helping homeless!— Aparna Das (Faculty Member @ SVGI) (@AparnaD59193158) September 18, 2021

SSome even hailed the traffic policeman for continuing his duty despite the heavy rainfall. “What a tough job, On duty amidst rain when we are safely at our home! And protecting two innocent strays,” read one of the tweets.

What a tough job!! On duty amidst rain when we are safely at our home! And protecting two innocent strays!— Lina Chakraborty - No DM (@LinaChakrabor14) September 19, 2021

Humanity is still alive .. Great show By Mr. Tarun Kumar Mondal..##KP always with us for ever..— Abhijit Karmakar (@Abhijit98465665) September 18, 2021

Of all the reactions on the post, an animation of the image won hearts. A Twitter user Anwesha Mukherjee shared an animated video, which was inspired by the image shared by Kolkata Police. She revealed that the clip was made by her daughter.

My daughter made this animation inspired by this photo. pic.twitter.com/uTyYjnDHgm— Anwesha Mukherjee (@AnweshaMukhrjee) September 18, 2021

The image is probably the best thing on the internet today.

