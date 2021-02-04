Kolkata Couple Designs Wedding's Food Menu Like an Aadhaar Card, Pictures Amuse Netizens

Weddings are always a common place to showcase some creativity and invitation cards and menus are often designed according to the bride and groom's artsy or quirky taste. A couple from Kolkata who recently got married also decided to do soemthing unique and thus designed their food menu at their wedding as an Aaadhaar card.

The photo of the menu card designed like the Aadhaar card was shared by someone on Facebook and went on to become viral as more and more people shared it.

The couple's idea went viral after the photos were shared on other social media platforms as well. The couple, identified as Kolkata's Rajarhat area's Gogol Saha and Subarna Das, while speaking to an online portal, said they were excited to see that their unique idea has become viral and people have been talking about it.

Talking about the unique concept, Saha said his wife was the brains behind the Aadhaar card themed food menu. He said since the duo support the idea of 'Diogital India', they decided to incorporate the same in the wedding plans.

The couple said that their guests were also taken by surprise when they saw the food menu and joked as to how one required an Aadhaar card if they wished to attend the wedding.

The duo got married on Monday. Subarna is a healthcare professional while Gogol is a sales and marketing professional.

Unique wedding themes are not new and especially during pandemic, couples have often resorted to inspirations from pop culture or such ideas to create a memorable experience.

Last year, a couple from the Philippines decided to have a pre-wedding photoshoot based on the extremely popular Spanish series Money heist.

Andrew Rolio (28) and Inez Jade Quial (28) dressed in red jumpsuits and Salvador Dali masks, similar to the one’s used in the Netflix series, as a theme for their pre-wedding photoshoot. Everything detailed was planned to the T – the attire, Dali masks and fake guns, including the location the Temple of Leah in Cebu city in Philippines, which closely resembles the Royal Mint of Spain, akin to where show’s heist takes place.