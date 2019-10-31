A Kolkata Couple Has Travelled 28 States, 5 UTs on Bike to Campaign for Tiger Conservation

Tiger is one of the most endangered species battling against extinction. Environmentalists across the globe have undertaken a series of measures to protect the big cat whose numbers are dwindling steadily with each passing year.

In one such instance to save the big striped cats, a couple in Kolkata has undertaken a campaign “Journey For Tigers”.

The couple opted for this initiative to save around 3,900 remaining tigers and spread awareness among people about the actual role of tigers in human life.

Rathindra Das and Gitanjali began their journey on February 15 from West Bengal and over the course of eight months, the two have visited 28 states and five union territories, as reported by ANI.

The couple has so far covered Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland, Mizoram, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Panjab, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and many more states of India. While touring, they have managed to convince around 26, 000 people to save the endangered species, reported ANI.

While speaking to the agency, Rathindra Das said, “The aim of this journey is to spread awareness among people about the actual role of tigers in human life. We can take a breath in the open sky due to forest and forest is only left out owing to tigers. We touch not only urban and rural areas but also tiger reserve centres of the states. I entered Satkosia tiger reserve in the morning in Odisha.”

He further said that his social connections and close friend have sponsored his campaign.

An international non-profit organisation, TRAFFIC, released a report which stated that every year close to 124 tigers were killed between 2000 and 2018.

A report “Skin and Bones Unresolved: An Analysis of Tiger seizures from 2000-2018” analysed that in 18 years’ time, body parts of as many as 2,359 big cats were seized across 32 countries and territories globally.

In fact, India saw the most number of seizures. “There were a total of 1,142 seizure incidents worldwide. Out of these, 95.1 per cent (or 1,086 incidents) occurred in the 13 Asian tiger range countries, accounting for 2,241 tigers,” the report reads.

