Kolkata Doctor Breaks Down During Facebook Live, Says 'Difficult to See Deaths of Patients'

India is in the throes of the second wave of coronavirus and social media is flooded with heartbreaking stories and SOS calls. Healthcare workers on the frontline are experiencing burnout of another kind when it comes to battling the virus – one entire year after it first recorded in the country. Even as India is in the third phase of its vaccination drive, it is also trying to meet vaccine shortages as reported by many states. Doctors have been taking to social platform to express their sadness and grief at the situation.

In another recent heart-rending video, a doctor from Kolkata was seen breaking down during a live Facebook video discussing the coronavirus scare. Taking to the video, Dr Anirban Biswas, a pulmonologist urged people to seek treatment at the earliest symptoms of covid-19. he narrated how the slightest delay in the treatment is causing unending deaths and the situation turns worse for elderly the elderly populace.

While discussing the need for timely treatment, Dr Biswas expressed his scare over the harrowing state of the present condition in comparison to the last year. He said he is “often facing severe burnouts" and doesn’t know how long this would continue. While talking, Dr Biswas is seen crying with folded hands. He urged citizens to strictly adhere to the covid norms to let this pass and seek immediate medical intervention for the elderly members of the family.

He is often seen repeating that the state of doctors this year is worse than the last year, with so many patients yet not enough facilities. “It hurts not to be able to save lives," he reiterates.

This isn’t the first instance of a doctor taking to social media platforms to appeal to people. Several doctors also shared what their year had been like, and what coping with the wave had been like.

“Please, please wear masks. I don’t know about other people but I’m physically and mentally exhausted with crazy shifts and calling more deaths than I did in all my years of service combined. If you still don’t care, please go inside COVID units as my proxy. Thanks," reads a tweet by Dipshikha Ghosh, a doctor in critical care medicine.

Towards the end, Dr Biswas also emphasised the importance of compassion and humanity during such trying times. He requested netizens not to abandon families who are suffering from infectious diseases and completely isolate them. Time demands all of us to stay and act together.

The data supporting masking that I swear by is that I haven't tested positive even once after working in covid units ever since it hit us last year. I've lost skin while removing the tape around my mask, my skin has worsened by extensive mask usage, my head and face hurt bad but+

Another appeal by Dr Trupti Gilada, an infectious diseases specialist from Mumbai, is being widely shared on social media a couple of weeks back.

In a desperately appealing voice, the overworked health worker is seen telling in the five-minute video, “We are helpless, never seen such a situation before, people are panicking…."

