Kolkata Durga Puja Club's English 'Chandipath' Leaves Internet Conflicted

With Durga Puja just around the corner, the city of Kolkata is really bringing its innovative A-game. From a pandal fashioned into the Vatican City to ‘MetaPujo’ in the metaverse, the city’s creative chops are on full dazzling display. In the midst of this, a Kolkata Puja club has given the Chandipath a twist of its own, which has left the internet divided. The Chandipath has a legendary narrator, Birendra Krishna Bhadra. The club in question translated the Chandipath narration to English, purportedly to reach a larger global audience.

While some Twitter users have said that it gives the narration an unwitting comic effect, others said that the English narration could not do justice to the emotion that is best conveyed in its original form. Yet others appreciated the effort and welcomed the move as a means for reaching more audience.

This #DurgaPuja club in #Kolkata translated legendary #Bengali narration of Chandipath to English for larger global audience. Outcome is hilarious. Can #English ever replace the richness of our language,do justice to the quintessential emotion that is evoked only in our language? pic.twitter.com/kfFBZrDSGh — Tamal Saha (@Tamal0401) September 27, 2022

Same thing I suppose is happening here. It's all footfalls, views, traffic driven. A lesson I learnt very early. Create an occasion for villagers to line up to your temple, if you can organise a mela even better. That's how temples become grand, and gods graduate to bigger gods. — Jiopolitical entity (@cmbhaiya) September 27, 2022

Nothing can ever beat the original and i don't think he too wanted that. What deserves credit is that he has tried to keep the feel intact throughout the recitation, chanting hymns in English after all is not easy. But এটা কোথায় হচ্ছে? Your camera always captures unique things. — Sourav || সৌরভ (@Sourav_3294) September 27, 2022

Contrary view: What’s in a language? Meaning is important. Goddess doesn’t need crutches of Bengali or Sanskrit, any language with true devotion will reach her. — Somnath Nandy (@AbhiNdy) September 27, 2022

Love the way he kept the pitch and tone though.

It's Birendra Krishna Bhadra and no one, not even Uttam Kumar though I am a big Uttam Kumar fan. Birendra Krishna Bhadra was born for this. Immortal. He lives through his chandi path. — সুমিত দত্ত (@EgiyeBangla2022) September 27, 2022

For better or for worse, the move has got the internet talking.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here