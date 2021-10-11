Kolkata Durga Puja Pandal Highlights First Ever 'Durgotsav' in Bangladesh 400 Years Ago

The entire country is drenched in the festive colours of Navratri. The celebration style of this 9-day long festival defers from place to place in India, and there’s no dearth of excitement and devotion. Navratri is celebrated as Durga Puja in the eastern part of the country especially West Bengal and is the biggest festival of the state. Large pandals are set up with different themes to celebrate the many avatars of Goddess Durga. One such pandal has been set up in West Bengal’s Behala on the theme of Rajshahi Durga Puja. Rajshahi- now in Bangladesh, many believe is the place where the modern celebration of Durga Puja begin nearly 415 years ago.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Tanmoy Chatterjee, member of Barisha Sarbojanin Durgostab Committee said that the theme of the pandal is been based on the first celebration in Rajshahi area nearly 415 years ago. Goddess Durga idols for this pandal have been crafted by renowned artist Subrata Gangopadhyay.

West Bengal: Behala's Barisha Sarbojanin Durgotsab Committee designed Durga puja pandal on the theme of Rajshahi's (now in Bangladesh) Durga puja pic.twitter.com/s9LHpjls23— ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2021

The first Durga Puja was celebrated at the temple of King Kangsa Narayan of Taherpur in Bagmra Upazila of Rajshahi district in Bangladesh. In 1480 AD, Raja Kangsa Narayan Ray Bahadur built the temple to protect himself from the influence of demons. The journey of the Durga Puja celebration in the Indian subcontinent is said to have started from this temple.

It is believed that Lord Rama himself arranged for Durga Puja to kill Ravana in the Tretayuga of Hindu mythology. King Kangsa Narayan organised this festival in a modern way during Kaali Puja.

When much of Bengal came under the Mughal regime, Kangsa Narayan was appointed as the Dewan of Subebangla. However, he left everything to return to Taherpur and dedicated himself to religious and social work. He started performing yagnas to be immortal and other priests and asked for their opinion.

Pandit Ramesh Shashtri suggested to him that no other sacrifice was suitable for him except Durga Utsav. Other priests and Narayan agreed to Shastri’s suggestion and a modern autumn fort festival was organised. This tradition is still being followed by Bengalis, Bangladeshi publication The Daily Observer reported.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.