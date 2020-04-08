BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Kolkata Gets its First Disinfectant Tunnel, to Sprinkle Water Mixed With Hydrogen Peroxide

Image for representation purpose only | News18 Hindi.

Image for representation purpose only | News18 Hindi.

Kolkata Municipal Corporation sources said it would not start the tunnel immediately, before getting the opinion of experts on whether the sprinkling of hydrogen peroxide could cause harm to the people.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 8, 2020, 9:16 AM IST
Kolkata on Tuesday got its first automatic disinfectant tunnel at the city's colonial-era New Market.

The tunnel, started experimentally, has the mechanism to spray people with chemicals to kill all germs.

It is fitted with a sensor which would start a motor as soon as a person enters it.

The sprinklers attached to the motor would spray water mixed with hydrogen peroxide which would kill the germcides on the person's dress and body.

However, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation sources said it would not start the tunnel immediately, before getting the opinion of experts on whether the sprinkling of hydrogen peroxide could cause harm to the people.

