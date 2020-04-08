Kolkata Gets its First Disinfectant Tunnel, to Sprinkle Water Mixed With Hydrogen Peroxide

Kolkata on Tuesday got its first automatic disinfectant tunnel at the city's colonial-era New Market.

The tunnel, started experimentally, has the mechanism to spray people with chemicals to kill all germs.

It is fitted with a sensor which would start a motor as soon as a person enters it.

The sprinklers attached to the motor would spray water mixed with hydrogen peroxide which would kill the germcides on the person's dress and body.

However, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation sources said it would not start the tunnel immediately, before getting the opinion of experts on whether the sprinkling of hydrogen peroxide could cause harm to the people.