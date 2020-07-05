Kolkata Girl Reunites with Puppy Adopted in Delhi after 3 Months, Loses it at Airport

A dog that was flown to Kolkata to be reunited with her adoptive parent, suddenly went missing in an unexpected turn of events at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport on Wednesday.

Nilanjan Kuthari had adopted the dog during her days in Shiv Nadar University, Noida. However, with the onset of the lockdown, three-month old Fifi, was kept under the care of a foster home in Gurugram while Kuthari flew down to Kolkata.

Later with the help of her friend, Kuthari arranged a flight for Fifi from Delhi to Kolkata, but the reunion could last only for a short span of time.

As soon as Kuthari opened the cage in the airport, Fifi was reported to bolt. Even after a lot of searching, she couldn't be traced.

For the past three days, the family from Ballygunge has been going on searching for the six-month-old puppy inside the airport. They have also asked assistance from volunteers and animal rescue teams.

Sending out desperate pleas on social media, the family has announced a reward of Rs 10,000 to anybody who is successful at tracing her.

According to reports, Kuthari said, "I should have checked after getting inside the carb, ut I was worried since she had spent over five hours inside a cage. I I tried to follow Fifi, but she disappeared after a few seconds."



