Kolkata is India's Safest City to Live in, Delhi Most Unsafe for Women: NCRB Data

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has released its data for 2020 and Kolkata has emerged as the safest of metro cities. As per news reports, the city is followed by Hyderabad, Mumbai and Bengaluru. Kolkata has recorded the lowest rate of cognizable offences and a score of 129.5, where Hyderabad has 233, Mumbai 318.6 and Bengaluru 401.9, with a national average of 810.3, according to a report by The Times of India. It added that Kolkata has taken the top spot both in terms of crimes that come under the ambit of IPC (Indian Penal Code) and those that are registered under other state law or SLL crimes. The city has also managed to reduce its IPC crime rate. The rankings have been arrived at after comparing the city against 18 others with over two million population.

As per news reports, this is the third time that Kolkata has occupied the position of the safest city according to NCRB data, with 2019 being an exception because, the bureau said, the state records reached it late. Mirror Now Digital reported that although Kolkata fared well in containing violent crime as well as other types of cases, the incidence of “hurt cases" was high and the city topped national figures in this respect. It was, however, still lower than what had been recorded in 2018. In fact, according to the Times of India report, Kolkata’s crime rate has been seeing a decline for the past seven years. The report added that the achievement with declining crime rates is to be credited to “cutting-edge technology", quoting a top officer from Lalbazar.

Delhi, on the other hand, is the most unsafe city for women, with the most number of crimes committed against them. It also had the highest number of violent crimes among the metropolitan cities. This stands even though the overall crime rate dipped in the city, partly due to the Covid-19 pandemic, reported The Indian Express.

However, the fourth edition of the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) Safe Cities Index 2021 have only New Delhi and Mumbai in the top 50. Copenhagen came in first place, followed by Toronto and Singapore. Next came Sydney, Tokyo and Amsterdam.

Seventy-seven rape cases every day, 80 murder incidents daily on an average, and 84,805 cases of kidnapping and abduction were lodged in 2020, the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data for 2020, issued on Wednesday, showed. Of the 61,767 environment related offences registered in 2020, the noise pollution related offences (7,318) remained on the second spot under the category at all India level and also for many states, the data from the latest report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has shown. The cigarettes and tobacco related cases remained on top in the category.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here