Kolkata Man Donning Saree to Highlight Androgynous Fashion is Winning the Internet

There has been a slow but definitive rise in talk of gender inclusivity and a significant part of it in popular culture has also been the concept of androgynous fashion. Defying pre-conceived notions of male styling, a man has been in the news after photos of him decked up in a saree and with makeup has gone viral. The man, identified as one Pushpak Sen posted photos of himself wearing a green saree draped nicely, red lipstick and perfect eye makeup. Pushpak, who is originally from Kolkata and now lives in Italy, posted the photos on his Facebook account on the event of the Bengali New Year on April 15 with the caption, “Casually wore a sari, doused myself in makeup, clicked pictures, YET while peeing after the photo shoot, I found my d*** perfectly in place and in perfect condition."

Pushpak got many encouraging comments on his photos. While one called the photos ‘Eyebrow raising moment of the day’, another one said he looked ‘stunning’. Another person commented, “You look so stunning! And the caption, crush’em hardddddd."

Pushpak had also gone viral last year when he had put on red lipstick to sent a message to his relatives who ‘slut-shamed’ his 54-year-old mother for putting on red lipstick. He had taken to social media to narrate his story while sporting dark-kohled eyes with red lips. “My mother, a woman of 54 years, got slutshamed, by some of our nearest relatives, for wearing red lipstick at a family get-together. So yesterday, I sent all of them this picture with a ‘Good morning. Get well soon.’ message.”

Social media has recently seen a rise in examples of androgynous fashion with both celebrities and commoners embracing gender neutral clothing as and when they wish, slowly evolving into a movement of sorts. Actors such as Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Aparshakti Khurana and Jim Sarbh have especially experimented with fashion and tried to bring in inclusivity in their clothing.

Last year, pop singer Harry Styles shattered straightjacket male dressing stereotypes in a photoshoot when he appeared in a flowing dress over a jacket. Styles had said that he loved playing dress up since childhood and had been inspired by British icons like David Bowie, Freddie Mercury, John Elton who experimented with their looks.

An American robotic engineer, based in Germany was recently in news when media reports said that he has been wearing heels and skirts to work most days, smashing gender stereotypes daily. Mark Bryan who has three children says that he dresses the way he does because he can dress this way and likes to be different. Upon asking what inspires him to wear these clothes, Mark said that there are many colours of skirts to wear, unlike pants where the options are limited to ‘black, grey, navy and brown.’ The robotics engineer has been married for 11 years and has a wife who supports his choices.

However, widely accepted androgynous fashion has a long way before it. A recent example of the same was brought to the fore after a photo of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh wearing heeled shoes caused a stir on Twitter and brought out homophobic comments from bullies, homophobes and transphobes.

