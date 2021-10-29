Kolkata Man in Saree, Bindi is the Desi Representation We Needed in Milan Streets

A student of fashion marketing and communication, Pushpak Sen, has created waves on social media with his stunning photoshoots. Sen, who hails from Kolkata, recently grabbed the limelight by posing in a saree on the streets of one of the major fashion hubs, Milan. Sen wore a black saree styled with a blazer in the latest pictures shared on his Instagram account. He also donned a red bindi and quirky sunglasses in the picture. “Being a man in a saree would take me nowhere they said. Guess who’s walking in it on the streets of one of the major fashion capitals of the world?” Sen wrote in his post.

Here is the post:

The photo has garnered many reactions and tons of appreciative comments from netizens. Many commented on how the red bindi has enhanced the overall aesthetic.

Sen had gone viral last year also by posting a picture of him wearing red lipstick to send a message to relatives who ‘slut-shamed’ his 54-year-old mother for putting on red lipstick. Sporting dark-kohled eyes with bold red lips, he had taken to social media to narrate the story, “My mother, a woman of 54 years, got slut-shamed, by some of our nearest relatives, for wearing red lipstick at a family get-together. So yesterday, I sent all of them this picture with a ‘Good morning. Get well soon.’ message.”

Social media has recently seen a rise in examples of androgynous fashion with both celebrities, too, embracing gender-neutral clothing, slowly evolving into a movement of sorts. Actors such as Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Aparshakti Khurana, and Jim Sarbh have especially experimented with their styles and tried to make their fashion statements more inclusive.

Last year, pop singer Harry Styles shattered straightjacket male dressing stereotypes when he appeared in a flowing dress over a jacket. Styles said that he loved playing dress-up since childhood and was inspired by British icons like David Bowie, Freddie Mercury, John Elton who experimented with their styles.

