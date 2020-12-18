Kolkata Man Opens Shop 9 Months After Lockdown, Finds His Favourite Radio Among other Valuables Stolen

When the government imposed a nationwide lockdown in March to control the spread of coronavirus pandemic, Chintamoni Soni hastily pulled down the shutters of his shop in Kolkata’s New Market. Soni headed to Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh only to return nine months later.

But when Soni opened the shutter of his mobile and cycle repairing shop on December 15, he had the shock of his life. The shop had been looted. Some cash that he had left behind in March among other valuables were all gone, the Times of India reported.

Soni, 74, has been running this shop since 1969 and is shattered by the loss.

“When I entered the room, everything was lying scattered. The entire shop had been ransacked and my belongings were gone. The money, too, was missing. My children have grown up here and I know everyone around. I am sad about losing the money, but it was the shop’s condition that left me in tears,” he was quoted as saying by the TOI.

He has lodged a police complaint in the case. The cops at the New Market police station said that of all the things that Soni had lot in the burglary, he kept mentioning an old radio. “He kept saying that it was very close to his heart,” a police officer was quoted as saying.

Soni wishes to get some of the lost items back as they were close to his heart and is surprised that the thief did not go away with saleable items. He said the police are helping him in the case and are looking at CCTV footage to crack it.

One person has been detained in the case for questioning so far. Police said that a local watchman’s son had recently set up a cycle shop and he had access to Soni’s house.