Kolkata Man Orders Communist Manifesto from Amazon, Receives Bhagavad Gita

It was a rather rude shock for Kolkata's Suthirtho Das when he opened a packet delivered from Amazon to see Bhagavad Gita inside, instead of the Communist Manifesto that he had ordered.

Das had ordered the order for the Communist Manifesto on Wednesday and had received confirmation of his order from Amazon. On Saturday, while he was in his office, Das got a call from a woman asking him to reject the parcel as it had the wrong book. He could not do it since he was not at home.

Back home, when he opened the packet, the invoice mentioned Communist Manifesto, but it was "old, brown" Penguin copy of the abridged version of Gita.

Das took to social media to share the story.

There have been several instances where online shopping portals have delivered wrong items. Recently, a man ordered a skin lotion through Amazon for Rs 300, but received Bose headphones worth nearly Rs 19,000 instead.