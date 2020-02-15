Kolkata Man Proposes to Girlfriend on Newly Opened East West Metro on Valentine's Day

Proposing to a loved one on Valentine's Day can be a tricky endeavor, thanks to the cliches perpetuated by Bollywood films and advertisements. And making the V-Day proposal unique and unconventional can be quite a brain-scratcher.

A man in Kolkata, however, seemed to crack the perfect formula for popping the question to his loved one. He did it on the metro!

The unidentified man was seen proposing to a woman, presumably his girlfriend, with a rose while journeying by the newly launched East West Kolkata Metro on Valentines Day this Friday.

The man knelt down on his knees to propose to the smiling woman occupying a seat of the nearly empty coach of the spank new metro, which began its commercial run on Friday.

Kolkata Metro shared a photo of the incident on its Twitter handle.

A gentleman proposing to his partner with a red rose inside the new E-W Metro in its debut run on Valentine's day today. pic.twitter.com/GR6DsVXIqR — METRO RAIL KOLKATA (@metrorailwaykol) February 14, 2020

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday inaugurated the 4.8 km first phase of the EW Metro corridor that connected the tech hub of Salt Lake Sector V with the soccer venue Salt Lake stadium.

The incident is in sharp contrast to another incident that took place in Kolkata Metro in May 2018 when a young couple were beaten up for hugging inside the metro.

