Kolkata Man Who Sang Farewell Song to Dying Mother Leaves Internet Teary-eyed With Moving Tribute

Pandemic has been cruel to many who have lost their loved ones. Last week, a man named Soham Chatterjee from Kolkata bid an emotional farewell to his mother battling Covid-19 in hospital. He sang Kishore Kumar’s song a ‘Tera Mujhse Hai Pehle Ka Nata Koi’ for his ailing mother via a video call arranged by one of the doctors. The doctor later recounted the incident on Twitter and left everyone heartbroken. Her viral tweet mentioned how she just stood holding the phone as the mother-son had an emotional conversation. While the son broke down in middle, he continued to sing for the mother. He also asked the doctor about his mother's vitals and thanked her before hanging up.

Today, towards the end of my shift, I video called the relatives of a patient who is not going to make it. We usually do that in my hospital if it’s something they want. This patient’s son asked for a few minutes of my time. He then sang a song for his dying mother.— Doctor (@DipshikhaGhosh) May 12, 2021

Later in the week, Soham lost his mother. Taking to his Facebook page, he confirmed that a few hours after the call, his mother passed away. Now, he has shared another emotional post singing the same song on Instagram and left everyone teary-eyed.

In the caption, he revealed that music was something that tethered him to his mother and it was a way for them to express love and respect for each other. “This song is ours and will always be irrespective of validation and recognition of any magnitude,” he added.

In the longer post on Facebook, he mentioned how the song is special to him and his mother. “Whenever I’d be upset with her, she’d sing it to me and I’d slip,” he remembered. Talking about his bond with his mother, he elaborated that she was his biggest critic inspiration and singing partner under whom he has trained for the better part of his initial years.

The song that triggered the nation. She’s living on through you, like you said, Soham. https://t.co/zt56hz7hY0— Doctor (@DipshikhaGhosh) May 17, 2021

The doctor who made the final call tweeted on Soham’s recent post and expressed how the song triggered the nation. She is blessed to have had the opportunity to be there. She further wrote that some moments are surreal, some memories are forever. The doctor sent heartfelt condolences saying that his mother is living through him.

