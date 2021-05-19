buzz

News18» News»Buzz»Kolkata Man Who Sang Farewell Song to Dying Mother Leaves Internet Teary-eyed With Moving Tribute
2-MIN READ

Kolkata Man Who Sang Farewell Song to Dying Mother Leaves Internet Teary-eyed With Moving Tribute

Screengrab from video uploaded by @sohamsings on Instagram.

Screengrab from video uploaded by @sohamsings on Instagram.

A son singing Kishore Kumar's 'Tera Mujhse Hai Pehle Ka Nata Koi' on the final phone call to mother losing Covid-19 battle broke the hearts on the Internet the previous week.

Pandemic has been cruel to many who have lost their loved ones. Last week, a man named Soham Chatterjee from Kolkata bid an emotional farewell to his mother battling Covid-19 in hospital. He sang Kishore Kumar’s song a ‘Tera Mujhse Hai Pehle Ka Nata Koi’ for his ailing mother via a video call arranged by one of the doctors. The doctor later recounted the incident on Twitter and left everyone heartbroken. Her viral tweet mentioned how she just stood holding the phone as the mother-son had an emotional conversation. While the son broke down in middle, he continued to sing for the mother. He also asked the doctor about his mother's vitals and thanked her before hanging up.

Later in the week, Soham lost his mother. Taking to his Facebook page, he confirmed that a few hours after the call, his mother passed away. Now, he has shared another emotional post singing the same song on Instagram and left everyone teary-eyed.

In the caption, he revealed that music was something that tethered him to his mother and it was a way for them to express love and respect for each other. “This song is ours and will always be irrespective of validation and recognition of any magnitude,” he added.

In the longer post on Facebook, he mentioned how the song is special to him and his mother. “Whenever I’d be upset with her, she’d sing it to me and I’d slip,” he remembered. Talking about his bond with his mother, he elaborated that she was his biggest critic inspiration and singing partner under whom he has trained for the better part of his initial years.

The doctor who made the final call tweeted on Soham’s recent post and expressed how the song triggered the nation. She is blessed to have had the opportunity to be there. She further wrote that some moments are surreal, some memories are forever. The doctor sent heartfelt condolences saying that his mother is living through him.

first published:May 19, 2021, 12:05 IST