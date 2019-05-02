English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kolkata Moviegoers ‘Marvel’ at Man’s Scene-By-Scene Narration of Avengers: Endgame to Blind Friend
Social media is abuzz with fan reviews of Avengers: Endgame as the 22nd instalment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues its great run at the Indian box office and draw audiences to theatres.
However, one Avengers: Endgame fan took to social media for a different reason. Sabyasachi Biswas from Kolkata shared a heartwarming story he witnessed during a screening of the movie in Kolkata.
“There was a guy beside me, who was constantly narrating the movie to his friend. Since I saw the movie twice, I wasn’t finding any issue with it, but people who were around asked him to stop,” Biswas wrote on Facebook.
“During the interval, we all noticed that the guy he was narrating to is blind, after talking with him we came to know that he lost both of his eyes in a bike accident just after Thor: Ragnarok,” Biswas said in his post which has since gone viral.
“During the second half of the Endgame, we all witnessed how dramatically he explains the scenes to a friend and his friend’s facial expressions changing from time to time. The aggression, the smile, the tears, Tony & Nat’s situation & Thanos’s defeat seemed so alive in his face,” he added.
Biswas explained why there was no photo of the duo identified as Anthony and Joe.
He said the man narrating the film to his friend was not comfortable with being clicked.
“No please, I feel uncomfortable plus even if you guys are taking our photo which only I can see, and my friend can’t, so please excuse us,” Biswas wrote in a comment on the post, which has touched the hearts of many social media users.
