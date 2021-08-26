Best of Both Worlds: Kolkata’s New Subway Decked Up in Old and New Fusion Artwork

The city of joy, Kolkata, is known for its art and culture and the city never fails to seize an opportunity to showcase them. A newly constructed subway in Newtown area of the city- which is yet to be open for the public – has been painted with mural art work. The subway is located at the Biswa Bangla gate crossing and links the famous Rabindra Tirtha and Smart Plaza.

The art works have been done on one section of the subway along a 240-feet-long stretch, with the strength of 10 illustrators and artists. The artists were briefed by the chairman and managing director of West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development cooperation, Debashish Sen, who wanted to turn the subway bright and colorful.

The work depicts the city of Kolkata and its cultures. Murals of Durga pujo, yellow cabs, Dakshineshwar temple and famous Kolkata foods have been included by the artists. They have also painted the Biswa Bangla Sarani and Newtown coffee house along the corridor – aiming to showcase the fusion of new as well as the old kolkata.

Speaking to CNN-news18, one of the artists, Sayan Mukherjee said, “We were briefed by Debashish Sen. He showed me the space and it looked pretty boring as it is a long stretch. So he wanted me to do something on one of these walls. So I came up with this idea of painting this entire area with colors. I wanted to show Kolkata as a city and its culture.”

He further added, “It’s all about Kolkata. So once you walk through the corridor, you can see the good things about kolkata which we are proud of. There are pictures of food, durga pujo, football and yellow cabs. We are representing the new Kolkata as well. There are pictures of Biswa Bangla and Newtown coffee house too. This is the fusion of the new and old Kolkata.”

The newly constructed subway in Newtown is all set to open by the end of August.

